|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|7
|16
|7
|1
|11
|Donovan dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Nootbaar lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.282
|Gorman 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Walker rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|b-Burleson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|1-Fermín pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Herrera c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.400
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|4
|10
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Robert Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.271
|Jiménez dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Grandal c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Burger 3b
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.223
|Remillard rf-2b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.367
|Andrus 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|a-Colás ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|St. Louis
|023
|000
|200_7
|16
|1
|Chicago
|000
|015
|20x_8
|9
|2
a-struck out for Andrus in the 6th. b-walked for DeJong in the 9th.
1-ran for Burleson in the 9th.
E_Gorman (4), Cease (1), Remillard (2). LOB_St. Louis 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Walker (8), Herrera (1), Remillard (4), Vaughn (23), Burger (12). HR_Arenado (18), off Cease; Arenado (19), off Middleton; Burger (19), off Montgomery; Robert Jr. (26), off Leahy. RBIs_Herrera 2 (2), Carlson (20), Arenado 4 (62), Burger 3 (41), Vaughn (53), Remillard 3 (11), Robert Jr. (50). SB_Gorman (5), Remillard (3).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Herrera, Goldschmidt, Nootbaar); Chicago 5 (Benintendi 2, Anderson, Colás 2). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 9; Chicago 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Andrus.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|66
|3.23
|Romero
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|16
|4.35
|Pallante, BS, 0-5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|4.60
|Leahy, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|23
|27.00
|Stratton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.30
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|6
|11
|5
|5
|0
|8
|107
|4.30
|Middleton, W, 2-0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|3.19
|Santos, H, 4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.82
|Graveman, S, 7-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.77
Inherited runners-scored_Romero 1-0, Pallante 2-2, Stratton 3-1. HBP_Pallante (Grandal). WP_Cease.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:57. A_27,569 (40,241).
