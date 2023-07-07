St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals437167111
Donovan dh503000.289
Goldschmidt 1b503000.288
Nootbaar lf522001.261
Arenado 3b522401.282
Gorman 2b511003.236
Walker rf512001.282
DeJong ss400003.225
b-Burleson ph000010.227
1-Fermín pr000000---
Herrera c512201.400
Carlson cf401101.242

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34898410
Benintendi lf501001.280
Anderson ss511001.230
Robert Jr. cf511103.271
Jiménez dh421000.273
Vaughn 1b411101.244
Grandal c210011.252
Burger 3b222320.223
Remillard rf-2b302310.367
Andrus 2b200001.201
a-Colás ph-rf200002.202

St. Louis023000200_7161
Chicago00001520x_892

a-struck out for Andrus in the 6th. b-walked for DeJong in the 9th.

1-ran for Burleson in the 9th.

E_Gorman (4), Cease (1), Remillard (2). LOB_St. Louis 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Walker (8), Herrera (1), Remillard (4), Vaughn (23), Burger (12). HR_Arenado (18), off Cease; Arenado (19), off Middleton; Burger (19), off Montgomery; Robert Jr. (26), off Leahy. RBIs_Herrera 2 (2), Carlson (20), Arenado 4 (62), Burger 3 (41), Vaughn (53), Remillard 3 (11), Robert Jr. (50). SB_Gorman (5), Remillard (3).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Herrera, Goldschmidt, Nootbaar); Chicago 5 (Benintendi 2, Anderson, Colás 2). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 9; Chicago 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Andrus.

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery41-331115663.23
Romero123200164.35
Pallante, BS, 0-52-322201164.60
Leahy, L, 0-1, BS, 0-12-3222222327.00
Stratton11-300012194.30
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease61155081074.30
Middleton, W, 2-0122201203.19
Santos, H, 4120001202.82
Graveman, S, 7-9110011202.77

Inherited runners-scored_Romero 1-0, Pallante 2-2, Stratton 3-1. HBP_Pallante (Grandal). WP_Cease.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:57. A_27,569 (40,241).

