St. LouisChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals437167Totals34898
Donovan dh5030Benintendi lf5010
Goldschmidt 1b5030Anderson ss5110
Nootbaar lf5220Robert Jr. cf5111
Arenado 3b5224Jiménez dh4210
Gorman 2b5110Vaughn 1b4111
Walker rf5120Grandal c2100
DeJong ss4000Burger 3b2223
Burleson ph0000Remillard rf-2b3023
Fermín pr0000Andrus 2b2000
Herrera c5122Colás ph-rf2000
Carlson cf4011

St. Louis0230002007
Chicago00001520x8

E_Gorman (4), Cease (1), Remillard (2). LOB_St. Louis 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Walker (8), Herrera (1), Remillard (4), Vaughn (23), Burger (12). HR_Arenado 2 (19), Burger (19), Robert Jr. (26). SB_Gorman (5), Remillard (3).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Montgomery41-331115
Romero123200
Pallante BS,0-52-322201
Leahy L,0-1 BS,0-12-322222
Stratton11-300012
Chicago
Cease6115508
Middleton W,2-0122201
Santos H,4120001
Graveman S,7-9110011

Romero pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Pallante (Grandal). WP_Cease.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:57. A_27,569 (40,241).

