|St. Louis
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|7
|16
|7
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|Donovan dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Nootbaar lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Robert Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Jiménez dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Gorman 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Walker rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Burger 3b
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Burleson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Remillard rf-2b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Fermín pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Colás ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|023
|000
|200
|—
|7
|Chicago
|000
|015
|20x
|—
|8
E_Gorman (4), Cease (1), Remillard (2). LOB_St. Louis 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Walker (8), Herrera (1), Remillard (4), Vaughn (23), Burger (12). HR_Arenado 2 (19), Burger (19), Robert Jr. (26). SB_Gorman (5), Remillard (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Montgomery
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Romero
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Pallante BS,0-5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Leahy L,0-1 BS,0-1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Stratton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chicago
|Cease
|6
|11
|5
|5
|0
|8
|Middleton W,2-0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Santos H,4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman S,7-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Romero pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Pallante (Grandal). WP_Cease.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:57. A_27,569 (40,241).
