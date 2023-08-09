New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2926269
Bauers 1b301001.227
a-Volpe ph-ss000010.211
Judge rf311010.284
Torres 2b301010.270
Stanton dh411201.204
McKinney lf-1b401001.232
Kiner-Falefa 3b301010.254
Bader cf300013.265
Cabrera ss-lf300012.202
Higashioka c300001.224

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35911847
Anderson ss501102.242
Benintendi lf500001.272
Robert Jr. cf111010.271
Thompson cf211011.231
Jiménez dh400000.278
Moncada 3b312110.223
Vaughn 1b411000.251
Grandal c322110.247
Colás rf421202.221
Andrus 2b412301.225

New York000100100_261
Chicago03101004x_9110

a-walked for Bauers in the 8th.

E_Torres (10). LOB_New York 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Moncada 2 (10), Andrus (13). HR_Stanton (18), off Lambert; Colás (3), off Severino. RBIs_Stanton 2 (44), Grandal (31), Colás 2 (13), Moncada (17), Andrus 3 (28), Anderson (20). SB_Robert Jr. 2 (16), Thompson (1). CS_Kiner-Falefa (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (McKinney, Kiner-Falefa); Chicago 2 (Benintendi, Vaughn). RISP_New York 0 for 7; Chicago 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Stanton, Vaughn. GIDP_Torres, Higashioka, Moncada.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Cabrera, Bauers); Chicago 2 (Anderson, Andrus, Vaughn; Andrus, Anderson, Vaughn).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hamilton100011101.63
Severino, L, 2-7254412488.06
Middleton221101273.96
Peralta12-300012333.14
Abreu1-323310144.50
Ramirez121101202.67
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, W, 5-5631136863.55
Lambert031110115.93
Bummer, H, 8100011126.37
Santos, S, 3-4200012312.65

Lambert pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-0, Abreu 1-0, Ramirez 3-3, Bummer 3-0, Santos 1-0. WP_Clevinger.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:45. A_23,377 (40,241).

