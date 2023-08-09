|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|6
|9
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Volpe ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.204
|McKinney lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.265
|Cabrera ss-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|8
|4
|7
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Robert Jr. cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Thompson cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.223
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Grandal c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.247
|Colás rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.221
|Andrus 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.225
|New York
|000
|100
|100_2
|6
|1
|Chicago
|031
|010
|04x_9
|11
|0
a-walked for Bauers in the 8th.
E_Torres (10). LOB_New York 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Moncada 2 (10), Andrus (13). HR_Stanton (18), off Lambert; Colás (3), off Severino. RBIs_Stanton 2 (44), Grandal (31), Colás 2 (13), Moncada (17), Andrus 3 (28), Anderson (20). SB_Robert Jr. 2 (16), Thompson (1). CS_Kiner-Falefa (5).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (McKinney, Kiner-Falefa); Chicago 2 (Benintendi, Vaughn). RISP_New York 0 for 7; Chicago 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Stanton, Vaughn. GIDP_Torres, Higashioka, Moncada.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Cabrera, Bauers); Chicago 2 (Anderson, Andrus, Vaughn; Andrus, Anderson, Vaughn).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|1.63
|Severino, L, 2-7
|2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|48
|8.06
|Middleton
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|3.96
|Peralta
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|3.14
|Abreu
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|14
|4.50
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.67
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 5-5
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|86
|3.55
|Lambert
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|5.93
|Bummer, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|6.37
|Santos, S, 3-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|2.65
Lambert pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-0, Abreu 1-0, Ramirez 3-3, Bummer 3-0, Santos 1-0. WP_Clevinger.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:45. A_23,377 (40,241).
