Bauers 1b3010Anderson ss5011
Volpe ph-ss0000Benintendi lf5000
Judge rf3110Robert Jr. cf1110
Torres 2b3010Thompson cf2110
Stanton dh4112Jiménez dh4000
McKinney lf-1b4010Moncada 3b3121
Kiner-Falefa 3b3010Vaughn 1b4110
Bader cf3000Grandal c3221
Cabrera ss-lf3000Colás rf4212
Higashioka c3000Andrus 2b4123

New York0001001002
Chicago03101004x9

E_Torres (10). DP_New York 1, Chicago 2. LOB_New York 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Moncada 2 (10), Andrus (13). HR_Stanton (18), Colás (3). SB_Robert Jr. 2 (16), Thompson (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Hamilton100011
Severino L,2-7254412
Middleton221101
Peralta12-300012
Abreu1-323310
Ramirez121101
Chicago
Clevinger W,5-5631136
Lambert031110
Bummer H,8100011
Santos S,3-4200012

Severino pitched to 1 batter in the 4th, Lambert pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Bummer pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Clevinger.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:45. A_23,377 (40,241).

