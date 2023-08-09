|New York
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|8
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Volpe ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Robert Jr. cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKinney lf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Cabrera ss-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Colás rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|New York
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|Chicago
|031
|010
|04x
|—
|9
E_Torres (10). DP_New York 1, Chicago 2. LOB_New York 6, Chicago 6. 2B_Moncada 2 (10), Andrus (13). HR_Stanton (18), Colás (3). SB_Robert Jr. 2 (16), Thompson (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Severino L,2-7
|2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Middleton
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Abreu
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Clevinger W,5-5
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Lambert
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bummer H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Santos S,3-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Severino pitched to 1 batter in the 4th, Lambert pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Bummer pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
WP_Clevinger.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:45. A_23,377 (40,241).
