White sox second. Andrew Vaughn singles to left center field. Jake Burger homers to center field. Andrew Vaughn scores. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging. Elvis Andrus walks. Seby Zavala flies out to deep center field to Michael Harris II. Andrew Benintendi singles. Elvis Andrus to third. Tim Anderson singles to right field. Andrew Benintendi to second. Elvis Andrus scores. Luis Robert Jr. singles to left field. Tim Anderson to third. Andrew Benintendi scores. Gavin Sheets pinch-hitting for Eloy Jimenez. Gavin Sheets lines out to shallow infield to Matt Olson.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 4, Braves 0.
Braves third. Sam Hilliard flies out to deep left field to Andrew Benintendi. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Ozzie Albies reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ronald Acuna Jr. out at second. Austin Riley walks. Ozzie Albies to second. Matt Olson singles to right field. Austin Riley to third. Ozzie Albies scores. Travis d'Arnaud strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 4, Braves 1.
White sox fourth. Elvis Andrus doubles to deep center field. Seby Zavala out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Austin Riley to Matt Olson. Elvis Andrus to third. Andrew Benintendi singles to center field. Elvis Andrus scores. Tim Anderson walks. Andrew Benintendi to second. Luis Robert Jr. singles to left field. Tim Anderson to second. Andrew Benintendi to third. Gavin Sheets singles to shortstop. Luis Robert Jr. to second. Tim Anderson to third. Andrew Benintendi scores. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging. Jake Burger flies out to deep right field to Ronald Acuna Jr..
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 6, Braves 1.
White sox sixth. Andrew Benintendi singles to right field. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging. Luis Robert Jr. homers to center field. Andrew Benintendi scores. Gavin Sheets lines out to shortstop to Austin Riley. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 8, Braves 1.
