Red sox fifth. Christian Vazquez grounds out to shortstop, Jake Burger to Jose Abreu. Franchy Cordero singles to right center field. Trevor Story walks. Franchy Cordero to second. Rafael Devers doubles to deep left field. Trevor Story to third. Franchy Cordero scores. Xander Bogaerts reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Trevor Story out at home. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 1, White sox 0.
White sox ninth. Jake Burger walks. Adam Engel doubles to left field. Jake Burger to third. Leury Garcia out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Adam Engel to third. Jake Burger scores. Tim Anderson grounds out to third base, Rafael Devers to Bobby Dalbec. AJ Pollock grounds out to second base, Trevor Story to Bobby Dalbec.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 1, Red sox 1.
White sox tenth. Jose Abreu doubles to deep right center field. AJ Pollock scores. Luis Robert singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Jose Abreu scores. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to shallow infield, Xander Bogaerts to Bobby Dalbec. Luis Robert to third. Josh Harrison grounds out to shallow infield, Xander Bogaerts to Bobby Dalbec. Jake Burger strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Red sox 1.
