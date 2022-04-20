Guardians first. Myles Straw grounds out to shallow center field, Danny Mendick to Gavin Sheets. Steven Kwan doubles to deep left field. Jose Ramirez doubles to shallow right field. Steven Kwan scores. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging. Bobby Bradley called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 1, White sox 0.
Guardians fourth. Bobby Bradley strikes out swinging. Gabriel Arias singles to right center field. Andres Gimenez strikes out on a foul tip. Oscar Mercado doubles to deep left field. Gabriel Arias scores. Bryan Lavastida walks. Myles Straw grounds out to second base, Leury Garcia to Gavin Sheets.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Guardians 2, White sox 0.
White sox fifth. Reese McGuire walks. Adam Engel walks. Reese McGuire to second. Danny Mendick doubles to left field. Adam Engel out at home. Reese McGuire scores. Josh Harrison strikes out swinging. Adam Haseley called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 2, White sox 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.