Indians fourth. Jose Ramirez walks. Franmil Reyes singles to center field. Jose Ramirez to third. Bobby Bradley strikes out swinging. Franmil Reyes to second. Jose Ramirez scores. Yu Chang singles to shallow left field. Roberto Perez grounds out to shallow infield, Mike Wright to Gavin Sheets. Yu Chang to second. Franmil Reyes to third. Owen Miller grounds out to shallow infield, Leury Garcia to Gavin Sheets.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 1, White sox 0.
White sox sixth. Cesar Hernandez lines out to right field to Franmil Reyes. Adam Engel singles to shallow right field. Leury Garcia singles to left field. Adam Engel to second. Yasmani Grandal walks. Leury Garcia to second. Adam Engel to third. Brian Goodwin reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Yasmani Grandal to second. Leury Garcia to third. Adam Engel out at home. Andrew Vaughn singles to left field. Brian Goodwin out at third. Yasmani Grandal scores. Leury Garcia scores.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 2, Indians 1.
Indians sixth. Jose Ramirez called out on strikes. Franmil Reyes walks. Bobby Bradley singles to deep center field. Bradley Zimmer to second. Yu Chang singles to left field. Bobby Bradley to second. Bradley Zimmer to third. Roberto Perez strikes out swinging. Owen Miller singles to shallow center field. Yu Chang to third. Andres Gimenez scores. Bradley Zimmer scores. Ernie Clement grounds out to third base, Andrew Vaughn to Gavin Sheets.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 3, White sox 2.
White sox seventh. Gavin Sheets singles to shallow center field. Billy Hamilton singles to shallow right field. Gavin Sheets to second. Zack Collins singles to right field. Billy Hamilton to second. Gavin Sheets to third. Cesar Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Zack Collins to second. Billy Hamilton to third. Gavin Sheets scores. Fielding error by Yu Chang. Adam Engel strikes out swinging. Leury Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Cesar Hernandez to second. Zack Collins to third. Billy Hamilton out at home. Yasmani Grandal pops out to second base to Andres Gimenez.
1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. White sox 3, Indians 3.
Indians seventh. Myles Straw singles to center field. Oscar Mercado homers to left field. Myles Straw scores.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 5, White sox 3.