Tigers second. Nick Maton flies out to right center field to Gavin Sheets. Akil Baddoo doubles to center field. Jonathan Schoop singles to shallow left field. Andy Ibanez singles to right field. Jonathan Schoop to third. Akil Baddoo scores. Zack Short walks. Andy Ibanez to second. Zach McKinstry out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Clint Frazier. Jonathan Schoop scores. Riley Greene strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 2, White sox 0.
White sox seventh. Andrew Benintendi walks. Yoan Moncada singles to shallow center field. Andrew Benintendi to second. Andrew Vaughn pops out to shallow center field to Zack Short. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging. Jake Burger reaches on error. Yoan Moncada to second. Andrew Benintendi to third. Throwing error by Andy Ibanez. Gavin Sheets doubles to deep center field. Jake Burger scores. Yoan Moncada scores. Andrew Benintendi scores. Clint Frazier called out on strikes.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. White sox 3, Tigers 2.
Tigers seventh. Zack Short grounds out to second base, Romy Gonzalez to Andrew Vaughn. Zach McKinstry homers to right field. Riley Greene doubles to deep left center field. Spencer Torkelson doubles to deep center field. Riley Greene scores. Eric Haase singles to shallow center field. Spencer Torkelson scores. Miguel Cabrera pinch-hitting for Nick Maton. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to second base, Romy Gonzalez to Andrew Vaughn. Eric Haase to third. Matt Vierling pinch-hitting for Akil Baddoo. Matt Vierling grounds out to second base, Romy Gonzalez to Andrew Vaughn.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 5, White sox 3.
Tigers eighth. Jonathan Schoop doubles to deep left field. Andy Ibanez lines out to center field to Adam Haseley. Jonathan Schoop to third. Zack Short homers to center field. Jonathan Schoop scores. Zach McKinstry doubles to right field. Riley Greene flies out to deep center field to Adam Haseley. Spencer Torkelson lines out to deep left field to Andrew Benintendi.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 7, White sox 3.
