Tigers third. Zach McKinstry singles to right field. Matt Vierling singles to shallow center field. Zach McKinstry to third. Spencer Torkelson doubles to left field. Matt Vierling scores. Zach McKinstry scores. Kerry Carpenter flies out to deep left field to Andrew Benintendi. Andy Ibanez singles to shallow infield. Spencer Torkelson to third. Andre Lipcius singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Andy Ibanez to third. Spencer Torkelson scores. Throwing error by Oscar Colas. Parker Meadows lines out to shallow infield to Jesse Scholtens. Andy Ibanez doubled off third.
3 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Tigers 3, White sox 0.
White sox fourth. Tim Anderson grounds out to third base, Andre Lipcius to Spencer Torkelson. Andrew Benintendi triples to deep right center field. Luis Robert Jr. flies out to Kerry Carpenter. Eloy Jimenez doubles to deep left field. Andrew Benintendi scores. Yasmani Grandal flies out to right field to Kerry Carpenter.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 3, White sox 1.
White sox sixth. Lenyn Sosa doubles to deep right field. Tim Anderson singles to third base. Andrew Benintendi flies out to deep center field to Parker Meadows. Lenyn Sosa to third. Luis Robert Jr. singles to shallow infield. Tim Anderson to second. Lenyn Sosa scores. Eloy Jimenez walks. Luis Robert Jr. to second. Tim Anderson to third. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to second base. Eloy Jimenez out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 3, White sox 2.
