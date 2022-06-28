Angels second. Jared Walsh singles to left field. Luis Rengifo flies out to deep center field to Luis Robert. Max Stassi flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Brandon Marsh triples to deep right field. Jared Walsh scores. Andrew Velazquez singles to shallow right field. Brandon Marsh scores. Taylor Ward flies out to deep left field to AJ Pollock.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, White sox 0.
White sox sixth. Lenyn Sosa grounds out to third base, David MacKinnon to Jared Walsh. Tim Anderson walks. Andrew Vaughn doubles to deep left field. Tim Anderson scores. Luis Robert lines out to deep left center field to Brandon Marsh. Jose Abreu doubles to deep left field. Andrew Vaughn scores. AJ Pollock strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 2, Angels 2.
White sox seventh. Gavin Sheets singles to center field. Seby Zavala reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Gavin Sheets to second. Fielding error by Noah Syndergaard. Josh Harrison singles to center field. Seby Zavala out at third. Gavin Sheets scores. Lenyn Sosa grounds out to shortstop. Josh Harrison out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. White sox 3, Angels 2.
Angels seventh. Max Stassi walks. Brandon Marsh singles to left field. Max Stassi to second. Andrew Velazquez out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Josh Harrison to Lenyn Sosa. Brandon Marsh to second. Monte Harrison to third. Taylor Ward doubles to deep right center field. Brandon Marsh scores. Monte Harrison scores. Mike Trout strikes out swinging. Shohei Ohtani is intentionally walked. Tyler Wade lines out to third base to Josh Harrison.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 4, White sox 3.
