Twins first. Byron Buxton singles to deep left field. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Byron Buxton to second. Carlos Correa walks. Luis Arraez to second. Byron Buxton to third. Jorge Polanco reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Carlos Correa out at second. Luis Arraez to third. Byron Buxton scores. Max Kepler strikes out swinging. Trevor Larnach strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 1, White sox 0.
Twins second. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging. Ryan Jeffers doubles to deep right center field. Nick Gordon strikes out swinging. Byron Buxton doubles to right field. Ryan Jeffers scores. Luis Arraez singles to center field. Byron Buxton scores. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, White sox 0.
Twins fourth. Ryan Jeffers homers to center field. Nick Gordon lines out to shallow center field to Tim Anderson. Byron Buxton homers to center field. Luis Arraez flies out to deep center field to Adam Engel. Carlos Correa walks. Jorge Polanco singles to center field. Carlos Correa to second. Max Kepler walks. Jorge Polanco to second. Carlos Correa to third. Trevor Larnach singles to left center field. Max Kepler to third. Jorge Polanco scores. Carlos Correa scores. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 7, White sox 0.
Twins fifth. Ryan Jeffers walks. Nick Gordon lines out to center field to Adam Engel. Byron Buxton hit by pitch. Ryan Jeffers to second. Luis Arraez singles to right field. Byron Buxton out at third. Ryan Jeffers scores. Carlos Correa flies out to shallow center field to Danny Mendick.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 8, White sox 0.
White sox sixth. Andrew Vaughn called out on strikes. Jose Abreu homers to center field. Yasmani Grandal flies out to shallow left field to Luis Arraez. Gavin Sheets strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 8, White sox 1.
Twins seventh. Miguel Sano called out on strikes. Ryan Jeffers called out on strikes. Nick Gordon singles to right field. Byron Buxton singles to right field. Nick Gordon to second. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Byron Buxton to third. Nick Gordon scores. Gilberto Celestino pinch-hitting for Carlos Correa. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to shallow infield, Anderson Severino to Jose Abreu.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 9, White sox 1.
White sox eighth. Jake Burger flies out to right center field to Max Kepler. Danny Mendick walks. Andrew Vaughn doubles to deep left center field. Danny Mendick to third. Jose Abreu grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Arraez to Miguel Sano. Danny Mendick scores. Yasmani Grandal walks. Gavin Sheets strikes out on a foul tip.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 9, White sox 2.
