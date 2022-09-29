Twins first. Jose Miranda called out on strikes. Carlos Correa singles to shallow center field. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Carlos Correa to second. Gio Urshela singles to right field. Luis Arraez to second. Carlos Correa to third. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging. Nick Gordon doubles to deep right field. Gio Urshela to third. Luis Arraez scores. Carlos Correa scores. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to second base, Romy Gonzalez to Andrew Vaughn.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 2, White sox 0.
White sox third. Josh Harrison singles to left field. Romy Gonzalez triples to deep right field. Josh Harrison scores. Elvis Andrus grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Correa to Luis Arraez. Mark Payton singles to right field. Romy Gonzalez scores. Jose Abreu grounds out to shortstop. Mark Payton out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 2, Twins 2.
White sox sixth. Mark Payton singles to shallow center field. Jose Abreu singles to left field. Mark Payton to second. Gavin Sheets grounds out to second base, Carlos Correa to Luis Arraez. Jose Abreu to second. Mark Payton to third. Andrew Vaughn out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Matt Wallner. Jose Abreu to third. Mark Payton scores. AJ Pollock grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Luis Arraez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Twins 2.
Twins sixth. Gary Sanchez walks. Nick Gordon strikes out swinging. Gilberto Celestino walks. Ryan Jeffers pinch-hitting for Jake Cave. Ryan Jeffers singles to shallow infield. Gilberto Celestino to second. Billy Hamilton scores. Matt Wallner strikes out swinging. Jose Miranda flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 3, Twins 3.
White sox eighth. Mark Payton reaches on error to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Nick Gordon. Jose Abreu doubles to deep right field. Mark Payton scores. Eloy Jimenez pinch-hitting for Gavin Sheets. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging. Andrew Vaughn grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Luis Arraez. Jose Abreu to third. AJ Pollock grounds out to shortstop, Nick Gordon to Luis Arraez.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. White sox 4, Twins 3.
