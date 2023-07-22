White sox third. Andrew Benintendi strikes out swinging. Tim Anderson singles to right field. Luis Robert Jr. singles to left center field. Tim Anderson to third. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Alex Kirilloff. Yasmani Grandal singles to right field. Luis Robert Jr. scores. Jake Burger singles to left field. Yasmani Grandal to second. Elvis Andrus grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Alex Kirilloff.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 2, Twins 0.
Twins third. Christian Vazquez doubles to deep right center field. Michael A. Taylor grounds out to third base, Jake Burger to Yasmani Grandal. Christian Vazquez to third. Carlos Correa doubles to deep center field. Christian Vazquez scores. Edouard Julien strikes out swinging. Alex Kirilloff strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 2, Twins 1.
Twins seventh. Matt Wallner flies out to deep left center field to Luis Robert Jr.. Byron Buxton walks. Kyle Farmer singles to third base. Christian Vazquez doubles to deep left field. Kyle Farmer to third. Byron Buxton scores. Michael A. Taylor singles to shallow center field. Christian Vazquez to third. Kyle Farmer scores. Carlos Correa walks. Michael A. Taylor to second. Edouard Julien strikes out swinging. Alex Kirilloff grounds out to second base, Elvis Andrus to Yasmani Grandal.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 3, White sox 2.
