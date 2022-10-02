White sox first. Elvis Andrus homers to center field. Mark Payton grounds out to shallow infield, Ha-Seong Kim to Brandon Drury. Eloy Jimenez lines out to third base to Manny Machado. Gavin Sheets strikes out on a foul tip.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1, Padres 0.
Padres first. Jurickson Profar pops out to shallow infield to Yoan Moncada. Juan Soto homers to center field. Manny Machado called out on strikes. Jake Cronenworth walks. Brandon Drury flies out to right field to Gavin Sheets.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 1, Padres 1.
Padres sixth. Manny Machado singles to shallow center field. Jake Cronenworth homers to right field. Manny Machado scores. Brandon Drury walks. Josh Bell walks. Brandon Drury to second. Ha-Seong Kim called out on strikes. Austin Nola singles to shallow right field. Josh Bell out at third. Brandon Drury scores. Jose Azocar singles to center field. Austin Nola to second. Jurickson Profar called out on strikes.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 4, White sox 1.
Padres seventh. Juan Soto strikes out swinging. Manny Machado homers to left field. Jake Cronenworth flies out to left field to Mark Payton. Brandon Drury singles to deep left field. Josh Bell grounds out to second base, Josh Harrison to Andrew Vaughn.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 5, White sox 1.
White sox eighth. AJ Pollock walks. Yasmani Grandal singles to center field. AJ Pollock to second. Josh Harrison grounds out to shortstop. Carlos Perez out at second. AJ Pollock to third. Elvis Andrus singles to shallow center field. AJ Pollock scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 5, White sox 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.