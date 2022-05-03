|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.219
|.272
|712
|72
|156
|34
|1
|19
|67
|47
|156
|10
|1
|21
|Anderson
|.329
|.346
|76
|13
|25
|5
|0
|3
|8
|1
|10
|3
|0
|7
|Vaughn
|.283
|.367
|53
|5
|15
|3
|0
|4
|12
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick
|.250
|.318
|20
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Robert
|.246
|.258
|61
|9
|15
|2
|0
|3
|6
|1
|9
|5
|1
|0
|Burger
|.232
|.254
|56
|5
|13
|2
|0
|2
|6
|2
|18
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu
|.224
|.322
|76
|11
|17
|3
|0
|2
|7
|10
|17
|0
|0
|2
|Sheets
|.222
|.276
|54
|4
|12
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|.222
|.256
|36
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock
|.206
|.222
|34
|1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Engel
|.205
|.279
|39
|3
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|11
|2
|0
|0
|Haseley
|.200
|.333
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|.182
|.234
|44
|6
|8
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Grandal
|.154
|.253
|65
|2
|10
|2
|0
|1
|6
|9
|13
|0
|0
|1
|McGuire
|.135
|.175
|37
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|García
|.118
|.151
|51
|5
|6
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|13
|0
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|13
|3.71
|22
|22
|7
|194.0
|166
|93
|80
|15
|96
|211
|Foster
|0
|0
|0.90
|9
|0
|0
|10.0
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|Banks
|0
|0
|1.29
|8
|0
|0
|14.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|10
|Kopech
|0
|0
|1.42
|4
|4
|0
|19.0
|9
|4
|3
|0
|9
|18
|Graveman
|0
|1
|1.46
|11
|0
|1
|12.1
|9
|4
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|2.35
|9
|0
|0
|7.2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|12
|Cease
|3
|1
|2.48
|5
|5
|0
|29.0
|17
|8
|8
|1
|10
|39
|Giolito
|0
|1
|2.57
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|12
|4
|4
|2
|6
|22
|Burr
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Velasquez
|1
|2
|4.58
|4
|4
|0
|17.2
|19
|10
|9
|3
|7
|19
|Hendriks
|0
|2
|4.82
|9
|0
|5
|9.1
|14
|7
|5
|2
|3
|15
|Lambert
|0
|2
|5.40
|2
|2
|0
|6.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Sousa
|1
|0
|5.62
|10
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|5
|Crick
|1
|0
|6.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|7
|5
|López
|2
|0
|6.14
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|6
|5
|5
|0
|4
|5
|Severino
|0
|0
|6.14
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|7
|5
|5
|0
|4
|9
|Bummer
|0
|1
|6.23
|9
|0
|1
|8.2
|9
|8
|6
|1
|8
|13
|Keuchel
|1
|3
|8.40
|4
|4
|0
|15.0
|24
|19
|14
|3
|11
|8
