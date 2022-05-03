BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.219.2727127215634119674715610121
Anderson.329.3467613255038110307
Vaughn.283.367535153041259000
Mendick.250.3182045201327000
Robert.246.25861915203619510
Burger.232.254565132026218001
Abreu.224.32276111730271017002
Sheets.222.276544122012311000
Jiménez.222.25636281017210000
Pollock.206.2223417200319000
Engel.205.27939383001411200
Haseley.200.3331002000022000
Harrison.182.2344468410218001
Grandal.154.253652102016913001
McGuire.135.1753725100129001
García.118.15151562013213003
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals9133.7122227194.016693801596211
Foster000.9090010.0711038
Banks001.2980014.05220610
Kopech001.4244019.09430918
Graveman011.46110112.19420414
Ruiz002.359007.26221412
Cease312.4855029.0178811039
Giolito012.5733014.012442622
Burr004.502002.0211033
Velasquez124.5844017.2191093719
Hendriks024.829059.114752315
Lambert025.402206.2744136
Sousa105.6210008.0855145
Crick106.007006.0544075
López206.146007.1655045
Severino006.146007.1755049
Bummer016.239018.29861813
Keuchel138.4044015.02419143118

