BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.240.28223332561318311444503
Pollock.571.571714100101000
Anderson.429.4292139301403100
Burger.375.4121636101415000
Vaughn.350.4092037002623000
Robert.250.2762867102313400
Mendick.250.400401100111000
McGuire.222.300912000013000
Jiménez.200.2272024001714000
Abreu.192.2762665200238000
Grandal.167.2111813001212000
Harrison.167.2111833110111000
Engel.154.2671312100023000
Sheets.154.1541312100004000
García.050.0502011100003003
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals522.8777462.245212062874
Graveman000.005005.2200006
Banks000.002004.0000044
Giolito000.001104.0100026
Foster000.002002.1100002
Severino000.001001.1000013
Cease201.6922010.25220516
Kopech002.251104.0211023
Velasquez002.251104.0211132
López103.382002.2211022
Crick103.863002.1011022
Ruiz003.863002.1411114
Sousa004.914003.2222121
Keuchel105.401105.0633105
Lambert016.001103.0222111
Hendriks016.754034.0943108
Bummer007.364013.2733039

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you