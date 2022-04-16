|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.240
|.282
|233
|32
|56
|13
|1
|8
|31
|14
|44
|5
|0
|3
|Pollock
|.571
|.571
|7
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.429
|.429
|21
|3
|9
|3
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Burger
|.375
|.412
|16
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn
|.350
|.409
|20
|3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Robert
|.250
|.276
|28
|6
|7
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|Mendick
|.250
|.400
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire
|.222
|.300
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|.200
|.227
|20
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu
|.192
|.276
|26
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal
|.167
|.211
|18
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|.167
|.211
|18
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Engel
|.154
|.267
|13
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets
|.154
|.154
|13
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.050
|.050
|20
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|5
|2
|2.87
|7
|7
|4
|62.2
|45
|21
|20
|6
|28
|74
|Graveman
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Banks
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Giolito
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Foster
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Severino
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cease
|2
|0
|1.69
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|16
|Kopech
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Velasquez
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|López
|1
|0
|3.38
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Crick
|1
|0
|3.86
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|3.86
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Sousa
|0
|0
|4.91
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Keuchel
|1
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|5
|Lambert
|0
|1
|6.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hendriks
|0
|1
|6.75
|4
|0
|3
|4.0
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|Bummer
|0
|0
|7.36
|4
|0
|1
|3.2
|7
|3
|3
|0
|3
|9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.