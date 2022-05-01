BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.212.2646466413729119594114910121
Anderson.313.3336711215037110307
Vaughn.283.367535153041259000
Mendick.250.3182045201327000
Burger.241.255545132025116001
Pollock.231.2502616200219000
Jiménez.222.25636281017210000
Abreu.217.308699153026917002
Sheets.213.260473101012211000
Haseley.200.3331002000022000
Engel.194.27536372000410200
Robert.192.20852810203617510
Grandal.169.242592102016613001
McGuire.152.1943325100128001
Harrison.135.2003755210118001
García.106.14347451011212003
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals8123.7820206176.015587741487190
Banks000.0070012.2300059
Foster000.968009.1611037
Kopech001.4244019.09430918
Graveman011.59100111.18420413
Giolito012.5733014.012442622
Ruiz002.708006.26221311
Cease213.2744022.0168811028
Velasquez124.5844017.2191093719
Hendriks025.408048.114752312
Lambert025.402206.2744136
Sousa105.6210008.0855145
Crick106.007006.0544075
López206.146007.1655045
Severino006.146007.1755049
Bummer016.239018.29861813
Keuchel129.0033010.0181510267
Burr009.001001.0211011

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you