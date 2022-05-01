|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.212
|.264
|646
|64
|137
|29
|1
|19
|59
|41
|149
|10
|1
|21
|Anderson
|.313
|.333
|67
|11
|21
|5
|0
|3
|7
|1
|10
|3
|0
|7
|Vaughn
|.283
|.367
|53
|5
|15
|3
|0
|4
|12
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick
|.250
|.318
|20
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Burger
|.241
|.255
|54
|5
|13
|2
|0
|2
|5
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|Pollock
|.231
|.250
|26
|1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|.222
|.256
|36
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu
|.217
|.308
|69
|9
|15
|3
|0
|2
|6
|9
|17
|0
|0
|2
|Sheets
|.213
|.260
|47
|3
|10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley
|.200
|.333
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Engel
|.194
|.275
|36
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Robert
|.192
|.208
|52
|8
|10
|2
|0
|3
|6
|1
|7
|5
|1
|0
|Grandal
|.169
|.242
|59
|2
|10
|2
|0
|1
|6
|6
|13
|0
|0
|1
|McGuire
|.152
|.194
|33
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Harrison
|.135
|.200
|37
|5
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|García
|.106
|.143
|47
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|12
|0
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|12
|3.78
|20
|20
|6
|176.0
|155
|87
|74
|14
|87
|190
|Banks
|0
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|0
|12.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|Foster
|0
|0
|0.96
|8
|0
|0
|9.1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Kopech
|0
|0
|1.42
|4
|4
|0
|19.0
|9
|4
|3
|0
|9
|18
|Graveman
|0
|1
|1.59
|10
|0
|1
|11.1
|8
|4
|2
|0
|4
|13
|Giolito
|0
|1
|2.57
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|12
|4
|4
|2
|6
|22
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|2.70
|8
|0
|0
|6.2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|11
|Cease
|2
|1
|3.27
|4
|4
|0
|22.0
|16
|8
|8
|1
|10
|28
|Velasquez
|1
|2
|4.58
|4
|4
|0
|17.2
|19
|10
|9
|3
|7
|19
|Hendriks
|0
|2
|5.40
|8
|0
|4
|8.1
|14
|7
|5
|2
|3
|12
|Lambert
|0
|2
|5.40
|2
|2
|0
|6.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Sousa
|1
|0
|5.62
|10
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|5
|Crick
|1
|0
|6.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|7
|5
|López
|2
|0
|6.14
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|6
|5
|5
|0
|4
|5
|Severino
|0
|0
|6.14
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|7
|5
|5
|0
|4
|9
|Bummer
|0
|1
|6.23
|9
|0
|1
|8.2
|9
|8
|6
|1
|8
|13
|Keuchel
|1
|2
|9.00
|3
|3
|0
|10.0
|18
|15
|10
|2
|6
|7
|Burr
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
