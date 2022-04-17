BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.242.27926535641419341450604
Pollock.571.571714100101000
Anderson.440.44025411301403100
Burger.375.4121636101415000
Vaughn.348.4002338102624000
Jiménez.250.2692426001716000
Mendick.250.400401100111000
Engel.231.3331313100023000
Robert.219.2423277102313500
Abreu.200.2733076201438000
Grandal.182.2172214001313000
McGuire.167.2311212000014000
Sheets.154.1541312100004000
Harrison.143.1822133110111001
García.043.0432311100004003
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals622.6488571.250232163286
Graveman000.005005.2200006
Banks000.002004.0000044
Giolito000.001104.0100026
Foster000.002002.1100002
Severino000.001001.1000013
Kopech001.002209.0321048
Cease201.6922010.25220516
Velasquez002.251104.0211132
Ruiz002.704003.1411117
Sousa003.865004.2222123
Crick103.863002.1011022
López204.913003.2422033
Hendriks015.405045.01143119
Keuchel105.401105.0633105
Lambert016.001103.0222111
Bummer007.364013.2733039

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you