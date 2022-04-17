|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.242
|.279
|265
|35
|64
|14
|1
|9
|34
|14
|50
|6
|0
|4
|Pollock
|.571
|.571
|7
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.440
|.440
|25
|4
|11
|3
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Burger
|.375
|.412
|16
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn
|.348
|.400
|23
|3
|8
|1
|0
|2
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|.250
|.269
|24
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick
|.250
|.400
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Engel
|.231
|.333
|13
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Robert
|.219
|.242
|32
|7
|7
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|Abreu
|.200
|.273
|30
|7
|6
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal
|.182
|.217
|22
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire
|.167
|.231
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets
|.154
|.154
|13
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|.143
|.182
|21
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|García
|.043
|.043
|23
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|2
|2.64
|8
|8
|5
|71.2
|50
|23
|21
|6
|32
|86
|Graveman
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Banks
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Giolito
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Foster
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Severino
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kopech
|0
|0
|1.00
|2
|2
|0
|9.0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|Cease
|2
|0
|1.69
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|16
|Velasquez
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|2.70
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Sousa
|0
|0
|3.86
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Crick
|1
|0
|3.86
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|López
|2
|0
|4.91
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Hendriks
|0
|1
|5.40
|5
|0
|4
|5.0
|11
|4
|3
|1
|1
|9
|Keuchel
|1
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|5
|Lambert
|0
|1
|6.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Bummer
|0
|0
|7.36
|4
|0
|1
|3.2
|7
|3
|3
|0
|3
|9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.