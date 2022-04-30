BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.207.2586156012726117553914310121
Anderson.302.323639195026110307
Vaughn.283.367535153041259000
Burger.260.275505132025113001
Mendick.250.3182045201327000
Jiménez.222.25636281017210000
Sheets.213.260473101012211000
Abreu.212.297669143026816002
Haseley.200.3331002000022000
Robert.188.2044879202317510
Engel.188.27832361000410200
Pollock.182.2082214100218000
McGuire.167.2123025100128001
Grandal.161.22656292016512001
García.106.14347451011212003
Harrison.086.1353543110118001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals7123.9919196167.014987741486182
Banks000.0060012.1300059
Foster000.968009.1611037
Kopech001.4244019.09430918
Graveman011.7490110.16420411
Giolito012.5733014.012442622
Ruiz002.708006.26221311
Cease213.2744022.0168811028
Lambert025.402206.2744136
Sousa105.6210008.0855145
Crick106.007006.0544075
Hendriks026.147047.114752212
López206.146007.1655045
Severino006.146007.1755049
Velasquez026.7533012.0151093713
Bummer017.048017.29861813
Keuchel129.0033010.0181510267
Burr009.001001.0211011

