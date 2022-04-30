|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.207
|.258
|615
|60
|127
|26
|1
|17
|55
|39
|143
|10
|1
|21
|Anderson
|.302
|.323
|63
|9
|19
|5
|0
|2
|6
|1
|10
|3
|0
|7
|Vaughn
|.283
|.367
|53
|5
|15
|3
|0
|4
|12
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Burger
|.260
|.275
|50
|5
|13
|2
|0
|2
|5
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|Mendick
|.250
|.318
|20
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|.222
|.256
|36
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets
|.213
|.260
|47
|3
|10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu
|.212
|.297
|66
|9
|14
|3
|0
|2
|6
|8
|16
|0
|0
|2
|Haseley
|.200
|.333
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Robert
|.188
|.204
|48
|7
|9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|7
|5
|1
|0
|Engel
|.188
|.278
|32
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|2
|0
|0
|Pollock
|.182
|.208
|22
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire
|.167
|.212
|30
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Grandal
|.161
|.226
|56
|2
|9
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|12
|0
|0
|1
|García
|.106
|.143
|47
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|12
|0
|0
|3
|Harrison
|.086
|.135
|35
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|12
|3.99
|19
|19
|6
|167.0
|149
|87
|74
|14
|86
|182
|Banks
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|12.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|Foster
|0
|0
|0.96
|8
|0
|0
|9.1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Kopech
|0
|0
|1.42
|4
|4
|0
|19.0
|9
|4
|3
|0
|9
|18
|Graveman
|0
|1
|1.74
|9
|0
|1
|10.1
|6
|4
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Giolito
|0
|1
|2.57
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|12
|4
|4
|2
|6
|22
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|2.70
|8
|0
|0
|6.2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|11
|Cease
|2
|1
|3.27
|4
|4
|0
|22.0
|16
|8
|8
|1
|10
|28
|Lambert
|0
|2
|5.40
|2
|2
|0
|6.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Sousa
|1
|0
|5.62
|10
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|5
|Crick
|1
|0
|6.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|7
|5
|Hendriks
|0
|2
|6.14
|7
|0
|4
|7.1
|14
|7
|5
|2
|2
|12
|López
|2
|0
|6.14
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|6
|5
|5
|0
|4
|5
|Severino
|0
|0
|6.14
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|7
|5
|5
|0
|4
|9
|Velasquez
|0
|2
|6.75
|3
|3
|0
|12.0
|15
|10
|9
|3
|7
|13
|Bummer
|0
|1
|7.04
|8
|0
|1
|7.2
|9
|8
|6
|1
|8
|13
|Keuchel
|1
|2
|9.00
|3
|3
|0
|10.0
|18
|15
|10
|2
|6
|7
|Burr
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
