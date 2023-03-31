BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.289.32538311201319000
Anderson.500.600412100010000
Robert Jr..500.500412000001000
Colás.500.500201000000000
González.500.500201000000000
Andrus.250.250401000000000
Benintendi.250.250401000001000
Grandal.250.250411001100000
Vaughn.250.400401100202000
Moncada.200.200501000003000
Jiménez.000.000500000002000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals102.001119.04221213
Graveman100.001001.0100000
Bummer000.001000.2000012
Cease001.421106.12110010
López009.001011.0111111

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you