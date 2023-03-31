|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.289
|.325
|38
|3
|11
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.500
|.600
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Jr.
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Colás
|.500
|.500
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|González
|.500
|.500
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn
|.250
|.400
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|2.00
|1
|1
|1
|9.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|13
|Graveman
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummer
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cease
|0
|0
|1.42
|1
|1
|0
|6.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|López
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.