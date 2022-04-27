BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.211.2635225011023114463512310120
Anderson.288.30252615402619307
Vaughn.279.35443412203848000
Sheets.270.30837310101219000
Mendick.235.3161734201326000
Burger.231.25039491014112001
Jiménez.222.25636281017210000
Abreu.218.306559123026713002
Engel.214.3132836100048200
Pollock.211.2501914100118000
McGuire.208.2692425100026001
Robert.205.2224479202316510
Haseley.200.3331002000022000
Grandal.152.21646172015410000
García.098.14041241000210003
Harrison.097.1523133110116001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals6104.0816165139.012674631272151
Banks000.0050010.1200049
Kopech000.6433014.06210515
Foster001.086008.1411036
Giolito001.122208.05110515
Ruiz001.696005.1411119
Graveman012.168008.1642047
Cease213.3833016.013661719
Lambert025.402206.2744136
Sousa005.688006.1644144
Crick106.007006.0544075
Hendriks026.147047.114752212
López206.146007.1655045
Severino006.435007.0755048
Velasquez026.7533012.0151093713
Bummer007.507016.08551611
Keuchel129.0033010.0181510267

