BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.212.26345346962211242301069117
Pollock.400.4551014100113000
Vaughn.306.37536411203736000
Anderson.302.31843413401517206
Sheets.265.2863439101209000
Jiménez.222.25636281017210000
McGuire.217.2802325100026001
Abreu.208.283489103026513001
Engel.208.3212435100047200
Robert.205.2224479202316510
Burger.200.22235471014111001
Mendick.200.3331012200225000
Haseley.167.375601000022000
Grandal.128.1863915101437000
García.108.1543724100029003
Harrison.107.1382833110115001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals684.0314145120.211162541052134
Banks000.004009.1100048
Giolito000.001104.0100026
Kopech000.6433014.06210515
Foster001.425006.1311025
Ruiz001.696005.1411119
Graveman012.457007.1642017
Cease213.3833016.013661719
López203.604005.0422034
Hendriks014.506046.011431110
Crick105.066005.1433045
Lambert025.402206.2744136
Bummer005.406015.07330410
Sousa005.688006.1644144
Velasquez026.7533012.0151093713
Severino007.504006.0755038
Keuchel1115.002206.0161310215

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you