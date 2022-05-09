BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.225.2818808919840123845819315122
Anderson.337.3659215315049110407
Vaughn.283.367535153041259000
Robert.273.3007712213049312510
Abreu.240.321961523503121120002
Burger.239.276716172027427002
Engel.222.288545125001416300
Jiménez.222.25636281017210000
Mendick.217.2802345201329000
Sheets.203.247694142013316000
Haseley.200.3331002000022000
García.182.203666123026215103
Pollock.176.20451392004213100
Grandal.173.2928121420161415101
McGuire.152.18046371003210001
Harrison.145.2305578410219001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals14133.34272712240.01991028917109262
Foster000.66130013.27110413
Kopech001.1755023.0134301123
Banks001.2980014.05220610
Graveman011.88130114.112530415
Cease312.3866034.0219911347
Ruiz002.61120010.19331516
Burr003.003003.0211034
Giolito113.2044019.215774832
Hendriks023.38130913.114752420
Velasquez223.9755022.22211103921
López404.2290010.2955047
Sousa104.8212019.1855146
Bummer014.91120111.011861815
Lambert025.402206.2744136
Crick106.007006.0544075
Severino006.146007.1755049
Keuchel236.8655021.032211631213

