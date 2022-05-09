|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.225
|.281
|880
|89
|198
|40
|1
|23
|84
|58
|193
|15
|1
|22
|Anderson
|.337
|.365
|92
|15
|31
|5
|0
|4
|9
|1
|10
|4
|0
|7
|Vaughn
|.283
|.367
|53
|5
|15
|3
|0
|4
|12
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Robert
|.273
|.300
|77
|12
|21
|3
|0
|4
|9
|3
|12
|5
|1
|0
|Abreu
|.240
|.321
|96
|15
|23
|5
|0
|3
|12
|11
|20
|0
|0
|2
|Burger
|.239
|.276
|71
|6
|17
|2
|0
|2
|7
|4
|27
|0
|0
|2
|Engel
|.222
|.288
|54
|5
|12
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|16
|3
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|.222
|.256
|36
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick
|.217
|.280
|23
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets
|.203
|.247
|69
|4
|14
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley
|.200
|.333
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.182
|.203
|66
|6
|12
|3
|0
|2
|6
|2
|15
|1
|0
|3
|Pollock
|.176
|.204
|51
|3
|9
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Grandal
|.173
|.292
|81
|2
|14
|2
|0
|1
|6
|14
|15
|1
|0
|1
|McGuire
|.152
|.180
|46
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|Harrison
|.145
|.230
|55
|7
|8
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|14
|13
|3.34
|27
|27
|12
|240.0
|199
|102
|89
|17
|109
|262
|Foster
|0
|0
|0.66
|13
|0
|0
|13.2
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|13
|Kopech
|0
|0
|1.17
|5
|5
|0
|23.0
|13
|4
|3
|0
|11
|23
|Banks
|0
|0
|1.29
|8
|0
|0
|14.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|10
|Graveman
|0
|1
|1.88
|13
|0
|1
|14.1
|12
|5
|3
|0
|4
|15
|Cease
|3
|1
|2.38
|6
|6
|0
|34.0
|21
|9
|9
|1
|13
|47
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|2.61
|12
|0
|0
|10.1
|9
|3
|3
|1
|5
|16
|Burr
|0
|0
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Giolito
|1
|1
|3.20
|4
|4
|0
|19.2
|15
|7
|7
|4
|8
|32
|Hendriks
|0
|2
|3.38
|13
|0
|9
|13.1
|14
|7
|5
|2
|4
|20
|Velasquez
|2
|2
|3.97
|5
|5
|0
|22.2
|22
|11
|10
|3
|9
|21
|López
|4
|0
|4.22
|9
|0
|0
|10.2
|9
|5
|5
|0
|4
|7
|Sousa
|1
|0
|4.82
|12
|0
|1
|9.1
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|6
|Bummer
|0
|1
|4.91
|12
|0
|1
|11.0
|11
|8
|6
|1
|8
|15
|Lambert
|0
|2
|5.40
|2
|2
|0
|6.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Crick
|1
|0
|6.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|7
|5
|Severino
|0
|0
|6.14
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|7
|5
|5
|0
|4
|9
|Keuchel
|2
|3
|6.86
|5
|5
|0
|21.0
|32
|21
|16
|3
|12
|13
