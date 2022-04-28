|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.215
|.268
|553
|57
|119
|25
|1
|16
|52
|37
|130
|10
|1
|20
|Anderson
|.309
|.333
|55
|8
|17
|4
|0
|2
|6
|1
|9
|3
|0
|7
|Vaughn
|.298
|.365
|47
|5
|14
|3
|0
|4
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Burger
|.279
|.295
|43
|5
|12
|2
|0
|2
|5
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Sheets
|.250
|.302
|40
|3
|10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick
|.250
|.318
|20
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|.222
|.256
|36
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock
|.211
|.250
|19
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Robert
|.205
|.222
|44
|7
|9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|6
|5
|1
|0
|Abreu
|.203
|.288
|59
|9
|12
|3
|0
|2
|6
|7
|15
|0
|0
|2
|Haseley
|.200
|.333
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Engel
|.188
|.278
|32
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|2
|0
|0
|McGuire
|.185
|.233
|27
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Grandal
|.163
|.236
|49
|2
|8
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.098
|.140
|41
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|3
|Harrison
|.097
|.152
|31
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|10
|4.01
|17
|17
|6
|148.0
|130
|77
|66
|12
|76
|164
|Banks
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|10.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|Kopech
|0
|0
|0.64
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|6
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|Foster
|0
|0
|1.08
|6
|0
|0
|8.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Giolito
|0
|0
|1.12
|2
|2
|0
|8.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|15
|Graveman
|0
|1
|1.74
|9
|0
|1
|10.1
|6
|4
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|3.18
|7
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|9
|Cease
|2
|1
|3.27
|4
|4
|0
|22.0
|16
|8
|8
|1
|10
|28
|Sousa
|1
|0
|5.14
|9
|0
|0
|7.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|4
|Lambert
|0
|2
|5.40
|2
|2
|0
|6.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Crick
|1
|0
|6.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|7
|5
|Hendriks
|0
|2
|6.14
|7
|0
|4
|7.1
|14
|7
|5
|2
|2
|12
|López
|2
|0
|6.14
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|6
|5
|5
|0
|4
|5
|Severino
|0
|0
|6.43
|5
|0
|0
|7.0
|7
|5
|5
|0
|4
|8
|Velasquez
|0
|2
|6.75
|3
|3
|0
|12.0
|15
|10
|9
|3
|7
|13
|Bummer
|0
|0
|7.50
|7
|0
|1
|6.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|11
|Keuchel
|1
|2
|9.00
|3
|3
|0
|10.0
|18
|15
|10
|2
|6
|7
