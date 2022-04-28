BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.215.2685535711925116523713010120
Anderson.309.33355817402619307
Vaughn.298.365475143041248000
Burger.279.295435122025112001
Sheets.250.302403101012210000
Mendick.250.3182045201327000
Jiménez.222.25636281017210000
Pollock.211.2501914100118000
Robert.205.2224479202316510
Abreu.203.288599123026715002
Haseley.200.3331002000022000
Engel.188.27832361000410200
McGuire.185.2332725100127001
Grandal.163.23649282015510000
García.098.14041341000210003
Harrison.097.1523133110116001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals7104.0117176148.013077661276164
Banks000.0050010.1200049
Kopech000.6433014.06210515
Foster001.086008.1411036
Giolito001.122208.05110515
Graveman011.7490110.16420411
Ruiz003.187005.2522129
Cease213.2744022.0168811028
Sousa105.149007.0644144
Lambert025.402206.2744136
Crick106.007006.0544075
Hendriks026.147047.114752212
López206.146007.1655045
Severino006.435007.0755048
Velasquez026.7533012.0151093713
Bummer007.507016.08551611
Keuchel129.0033010.0181510267

