BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.225.2808098318237123785617212122
Anderson.330.3528815295049110307
Vaughn.283.367535153041259000
Robert.265.2966811183048310510
Burger.254.284635162027321002
Mendick.250.3182045201327000
Abreu.230.32087142030391118002
Engel.224.283495114001412300
Jiménez.222.25636281017210000
Sheets.219.265644142013314000
Haseley.200.3331002000022000
Pollock.196.22446292004212100
Grandal.164.2877321220161315001
Harrison.157.2185168410219001
García.153.18059693024214003
McGuire.143.1744226100329001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals12133.50252510221.0183998617105242
Foster000.71120012.27110410
Kopech001.1755023.0134301123
Banks001.2980014.05220610
Graveman011.88130114.112530415
Cease312.4855029.0178811039
Ruiz003.1210008.28331515
Giolito113.2044019.215774832
Hendriks023.65120812.114752420
Velasquez223.9755022.22211103921
Burr004.502002.0211033
Bummer014.91120111.011861815
López305.198008.2655046
Lambert025.402206.2744136
Sousa105.6210008.0855145
Crick106.007006.0544075
Severino006.146007.1755049
Keuchel138.4044015.02419143118

