|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.226
|.280
|849
|86
|192
|39
|1
|23
|81
|57
|183
|14
|1
|22
|Anderson
|.337
|.365
|92
|15
|31
|5
|0
|4
|9
|1
|10
|4
|0
|7
|Vaughn
|.283
|.367
|53
|5
|15
|3
|0
|4
|12
|5
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Robert
|.274
|.303
|73
|11
|20
|3
|0
|4
|9
|3
|12
|5
|1
|0
|Burger
|.254
|.292
|67
|6
|17
|2
|0
|2
|7
|4
|24
|0
|0
|2
|Mendick
|.250
|.318
|20
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu
|.239
|.324
|92
|15
|22
|4
|0
|3
|10
|11
|19
|0
|0
|2
|Engel
|.226
|.281
|53
|5
|12
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|15
|3
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|.222
|.256
|36
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets
|.209
|.254
|67
|4
|14
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley
|.200
|.333
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.177
|.200
|62
|6
|11
|3
|0
|2
|5
|2
|14
|1
|0
|3
|Pollock
|.176
|.204
|51
|3
|9
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Grandal
|.154
|.272
|78
|2
|12
|2
|0
|1
|6
|13
|15
|0
|0
|1
|Harrison
|.151
|.211
|53
|6
|8
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|McGuire
|.143
|.174
|42
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|13
|13
|3.39
|26
|26
|11
|231.0
|190
|100
|87
|17
|108
|252
|Foster
|0
|0
|0.71
|12
|0
|0
|12.2
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|10
|Kopech
|0
|0
|1.17
|5
|5
|0
|23.0
|13
|4
|3
|0
|11
|23
|Banks
|0
|0
|1.29
|8
|0
|0
|14.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|10
|Graveman
|0
|1
|1.88
|13
|0
|1
|14.1
|12
|5
|3
|0
|4
|15
|Cease
|3
|1
|2.38
|6
|6
|0
|34.0
|21
|9
|9
|1
|13
|47
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|2.79
|11
|0
|0
|9.2
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|15
|Giolito
|1
|1
|3.20
|4
|4
|0
|19.2
|15
|7
|7
|4
|8
|32
|Hendriks
|0
|2
|3.38
|13
|0
|9
|13.1
|14
|7
|5
|2
|4
|20
|Velasquez
|2
|2
|3.97
|5
|5
|0
|22.2
|22
|11
|10
|3
|9
|21
|López
|4
|0
|4.22
|9
|0
|0
|10.2
|9
|5
|5
|0
|4
|7
|Burr
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Bummer
|0
|1
|4.91
|12
|0
|1
|11.0
|11
|8
|6
|1
|8
|15
|Sousa
|1
|0
|5.00
|11
|0
|0
|9.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|6
|Lambert
|0
|2
|5.40
|2
|2
|0
|6.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Crick
|1
|0
|6.00
|7
|0
|0
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|7
|5
|Severino
|0
|0
|6.14
|6
|0
|0
|7.1
|7
|5
|5
|0
|4
|9
|Keuchel
|1
|3
|8.40
|4
|4
|0
|15.0
|24
|19
|14
|3
|11
|8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.