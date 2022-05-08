BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.226.2808498619239123815718314122
Anderson.337.3659215315049110407
Vaughn.283.367535153041259000
Robert.274.3037311203049312510
Burger.254.292676172027424002
Mendick.250.3182045201327000
Abreu.239.324921522403101119002
Engel.226.281535125001415300
Jiménez.222.25636281017210000
Sheets.209.254674142013315000
Haseley.200.3331002000022000
García.177.200626113025214103
Pollock.176.20451392004213100
Grandal.154.2727821220161315001
Harrison.151.2115368410219001
McGuire.143.1744226100329001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals13133.39262611231.01901008717108252
Foster000.71120012.27110410
Kopech001.1755023.0134301123
Banks001.2980014.05220610
Graveman011.88130114.112530415
Cease312.3866034.0219911347
Ruiz002.7911009.28331515
Giolito113.2044019.215774832
Hendriks023.38130913.114752420
Velasquez223.9755022.22211103921
López404.2290010.2955047
Burr004.502002.0211033
Bummer014.91120111.011861815
Sousa105.0011009.0855146
Lambert025.402206.2744136
Crick106.007006.0544075
Severino006.146007.1755049
Keuchel138.4044015.02419143118

