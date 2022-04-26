BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.214.2664905010522114463311310118
Anderson.313.32748615402617306
Vaughn.300.36440412203837000
Mendick.286.3751434201325000
Sheets.270.30837310101219000
Pollock.267.3131514100116000
Jiménez.222.25636281017210000
McGuire.217.2802325100026001
Abreu.216.310519113026713001
Engel.208.3212435100047200
Robert.205.2224479202316510
Burger.200.22235471014111001
Haseley.200.3331002000022000
Grandal.136.1884416101539000
Harrison.107.1382833110115001
García.098.14041241000210003
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals694.0815155130.012068591261148
Banks000.0050010.1200049
Kopech000.6433014.06210515
Giolito001.122208.05110515
Foster001.425006.1311025
Ruiz001.696005.1411119
Graveman012.168008.1642047
López203.005006.0422035
Cease213.3833016.013661719
Crick105.066005.1433045
Lambert025.402206.2744136
Sousa005.688006.1644144
Hendriks026.147047.114752212
Velasquez026.7533012.0151093713
Bummer007.507016.08551611
Severino007.504006.0755038
Keuchel1115.002206.0161310215

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you