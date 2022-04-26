|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.214
|.266
|490
|50
|105
|22
|1
|14
|46
|33
|113
|10
|1
|18
|Anderson
|.313
|.327
|48
|6
|15
|4
|0
|2
|6
|1
|7
|3
|0
|6
|Vaughn
|.300
|.364
|40
|4
|12
|2
|0
|3
|8
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick
|.286
|.375
|14
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets
|.270
|.308
|37
|3
|10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock
|.267
|.313
|15
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|.222
|.256
|36
|2
|8
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire
|.217
|.280
|23
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu
|.216
|.310
|51
|9
|11
|3
|0
|2
|6
|7
|13
|0
|0
|1
|Engel
|.208
|.321
|24
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|2
|0
|0
|Robert
|.205
|.222
|44
|7
|9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|6
|5
|1
|0
|Burger
|.200
|.222
|35
|4
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Haseley
|.200
|.333
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal
|.136
|.188
|44
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|.107
|.138
|28
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|García
|.098
|.140
|41
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|9
|4.08
|15
|15
|5
|130.0
|120
|68
|59
|12
|61
|148
|Banks
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|10.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|Kopech
|0
|0
|0.64
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|6
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|Giolito
|0
|0
|1.12
|2
|2
|0
|8.0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|15
|Foster
|0
|0
|1.42
|5
|0
|0
|6.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|1.69
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Graveman
|0
|1
|2.16
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|6
|4
|2
|0
|4
|7
|López
|2
|0
|3.00
|5
|0
|0
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Cease
|2
|1
|3.38
|3
|3
|0
|16.0
|13
|6
|6
|1
|7
|19
|Crick
|1
|0
|5.06
|6
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|4
|5
|Lambert
|0
|2
|5.40
|2
|2
|0
|6.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Sousa
|0
|0
|5.68
|8
|0
|0
|6.1
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|4
|Hendriks
|0
|2
|6.14
|7
|0
|4
|7.1
|14
|7
|5
|2
|2
|12
|Velasquez
|0
|2
|6.75
|3
|3
|0
|12.0
|15
|10
|9
|3
|7
|13
|Bummer
|0
|0
|7.50
|7
|0
|1
|6.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|11
|Severino
|0
|0
|7.50
|4
|0
|0
|6.0
|7
|5
|5
|0
|3
|8
|Keuchel
|1
|1
|15.00
|2
|2
|0
|6.0
|16
|13
|10
|2
|1
|5
