White sox first. Tim Anderson doubles to center field. Luis Robert singles to shallow center field. Tim Anderson to third. Jose Abreu out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Leody Taveras. Tim Anderson scores. Yasmani Grandal strikes out swinging. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shallow infield, Taylor Hearn to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 1, Rangers 0.
White sox second. Yoan Moncada doubles to shallow left field. Romy Gonzalez doubles to deep left field. Yoan Moncada scores. Cesar Hernandez grounds out to shallow infield, Yonny Hernandez to Nathaniel Lowe. Billy Hamilton called out on strikes. Tim Anderson lines out to deep left field to DJ Peters.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 2, Rangers 0.
White sox fourth. Romy Gonzalez doubles to deep right center field. Cesar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Billy Hamilton walks. Tim Anderson walks. Billy Hamilton to second. Romy Gonzalez to third. Luis Robert doubles to deep center field. Tim Anderson scores. Billy Hamilton scores. Romy Gonzalez scores. Jose Abreu doubles to center field. Luis Robert scores. Yasmani Grandal pops out to second base to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Eloy Jimenez singles to deep left field. Jose Abreu scores. Yoan Moncada strikes out swinging.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 7, Rangers 0.
White sox seventh. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada strikes out swinging. Romy Gonzalez singles to right field. Cesar Hernandez doubles to deep right field. Romy Gonzalez scores. Billy Hamilton pops out to Jose Trevino.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 8, Rangers 0.