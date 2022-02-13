China 6, South Korea 5 (Extra Ends)
|China
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|6
|South Korea
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|5
China
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 299, Team Percentage: 85.
Dong Z. Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.
Han Y. Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.
Wang R. Shots: 22, Points: 77, Percentage: 88.
Zhang L. Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.
South Korea
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 296, Team Percentage: 84.
Kim E. Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.
Kim K. Shots: 22, Points: 75, Percentage: 85.
Kim Y. Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.
Kim S. Shots: 22, Points: 81, Percentage: 92.