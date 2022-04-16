|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Cincinnati, Alec Kann, Roman Celentano; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Bobby Shuttleworth.
Yellow Cards_Almada, Atlanta, 8th; Sejdic, Atlanta, 42nd; Hagglund, Cincinnati, 44th; Kubo, Cincinnati, 45th; Campbell, Atlanta, 84th; Badji, Cincinnati, 90th+4.
Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Gjovalin Bori, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Jeremy Scheer.
A_42,948.
Lineups
Cincinnati_Alec Kann; Tyler Blackett, Raymon Gaddis (John Nelson, 65th), Nick Hagglund, Ian Murphy; Luciano Acosta (Alvaro Barreal, 82nd), Junior Moreno; Dominique Badji, Brenner (Nick Markanich, 82nd), Yuya Kubo (Haris Medunjanin, 74th), Brandon Vazquez.
Atlanta_Brad Guzan (Bobby Shuttleworth, 73rd); George Campbell, Andrew Gutman, Miles Robinson, Caleb Wiley (Luiz Araujo, 74th); Thiago Almada, Marcelino Moreno, Amar Sejdic (Emerson Hyndman, 80th), Santiago Sosa (Jake Mulraney, 90th+1); Ronaldo Cisneros (Dom Dwyer, 80th), Brooks Lennon.
