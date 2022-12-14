FGFTReb
MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mirambeaux245-96-74-74216
Lairy346-116-60-22420
Lewis180-40-01-2100
Safford345-112-24-42214
Smith214-70-00-1018
Williams283-41-20-3339
Mabrey271-54-40-2327
Morris131-10-01-2222
Totals20025-5219-2110-23171776

Percentages: FG .481, FT .905.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Lairy 2-3, Williams 2-3, Safford 2-5, Mabrey 1-4, Mirambeaux 0-1, Smith 0-2, Lewis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Morris 2, Mirambeaux).

Turnovers: 15 (Mirambeaux 4, Lairy 3, Lewis 3, Mabrey 2, Morris 2, Safford).

Steals: 2 (Lewis, Williams).

Technical Fouls: coach Travis Steele, 10:48 second.

FGFTReb
CINCINNATIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lakhin186-72-21-20214
Adams-Woods253-52-20-4639
Davenport192-54-40-0109
DeJulius249-131-10-24022
Nolley248-110-00-21220
Skillings222-53-40-2318
Oguama213-30-02-3136
Reed201-50-03-4123
Hensley121-20-01-2502
Ezikpe62-32-21-2126
Anthony41-10-00-0033
Tolentino30-01-20-0001
Kirkwood10-00-00-0010
Totals20038-6015-178-232319103

Percentages: FG .633, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Nolley 4-5, DeJulius 3-5, Anthony 1-1, Adams-Woods 1-2, Reed 1-2, Skillings 1-2, Davenport 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Adams-Woods, Davenport, Hensley).

Turnovers: 9 (Nolley 3, Adams-Woods, Davenport, DeJulius, Ezikpe, Oguama, Reed).

Steals: 11 (Davenport 2, DeJulius 2, Lakhin 2, Adams-Woods, Nolley, Oguama, Reed, Skillings).

Technical Fouls: None.

Miami (Ohio)334376
Cincinnati5053103

.

