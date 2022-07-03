|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|—
|2
|New England
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, New England, Borrero, 2 (Lletget), 30th minute; 2, Cincinnati, Kessler, 41st.
Second Half_3, New England, Bou, 4 (Boateng), 55th; 4, Cincinnati, Brenner, 5 (Acosta), 73rd.
Goalies_Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Kenneth Vermeer; New England, Djordje Petrovic, Earl Edwards Jr..
Yellow Cards_Bou, New England, 38th; Powell, Cincinnati, 44th; Acosta, Cincinnati, 76th.
Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Ryan Graves, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
A_20,193.
Lineups
Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund, Ian Murphy (Tyler Blackett, 87th), John Nelson (Alvaro Barreal, 66th), Alvas Powell (Raymon Gaddis, 67th); Luciano Acosta, Allan Cruz; Brenner, Yuya Kubo (Haris Medunjanin, 72nd), Brandon Vazquez (Nick Markanich, 87th).
New England_Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler (Jon Bell, 46th); Dylan Borrero (Emmanuel Boateng, 46th), Carles Gil, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Sebastian Lletget (Damian Rivera, 69th), Maciel (Jozy Altidore, 78th); Gustavo Bou.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.