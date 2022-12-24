|Cincinnati
|12
|10
|0
|0
|—
|22
|New England
|0
|0
|6
|12
|—
|18
First Quarter
Cin_Higgins 9 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 12:24.
Cin_Irwin 23 pass from Burrow (run failed), 5:16.
Second Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 28, 14:51.
Cin_Irwin 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :14.
Third Quarter
NE_Mar.Jones 69 interception return (kick failed), 3:51.
Fourth Quarter
NE_Bourne 5 pass from Mac.Jones (pass failed), 12:58.
NE_Meyers 48 pass from Mac.Jones (kick failed), 6:02.
|Cin
|NE
|First downs
|28
|15
|Total Net Yards
|442
|285
|Rushes-yards
|24-73
|16-61
|Passing
|369
|224
|Punt Returns
|3-35
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|4-95
|5-111
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-69
|Comp-Att-Int
|40-52-2
|21-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-6
|4-16
|Punts
|3-43.0
|6-39.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-61
|10-82
|Time of Possession
|36:48
|23:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 16-65, Burrow 4-5, Perine 4-3. New England, Stevenson 13-30, Bourne 1-29, K.Harris 1-3, Mac.Jones 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 40-52-2-375. New England, Mac.Jones 21-34-0-240.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Higgins 8-128, Chase 8-79, Mixon 7-43, Wilcox 6-35, Irwin 3-45, Boyd 3-21, Perine 3-19, Asiasi 2-5. New England, Bourne 6-100, Meyers 6-83, Smith 3-21, Strong 2-10, Stevenson 2-3, Mar.Jones 1-15, Thornton 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, McPherson 43.
