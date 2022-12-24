Cincinnati12100022
New England0061218

First Quarter

Cin_Higgins 9 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 12:24.

Cin_Irwin 23 pass from Burrow (run failed), 5:16.

Second Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 28, 14:51.

Cin_Irwin 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :14.

Third Quarter

NE_Mar.Jones 69 interception return (kick failed), 3:51.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Bourne 5 pass from Mac.Jones (pass failed), 12:58.

NE_Meyers 48 pass from Mac.Jones (kick failed), 6:02.

CinNE
First downs2815
Total Net Yards442285
Rushes-yards24-7316-61
Passing369224
Punt Returns3-351-11
Kickoff Returns4-955-111
Interceptions Ret.0-02-69
Comp-Att-Int40-52-221-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-64-16
Punts3-43.06-39.667
Fumbles-Lost1-13-1
Penalties-Yards8-6110-82
Time of Possession36:4823:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 16-65, Burrow 4-5, Perine 4-3. New England, Stevenson 13-30, Bourne 1-29, K.Harris 1-3, Mac.Jones 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 40-52-2-375. New England, Mac.Jones 21-34-0-240.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Higgins 8-128, Chase 8-79, Mixon 7-43, Wilcox 6-35, Irwin 3-45, Boyd 3-21, Perine 3-19, Asiasi 2-5. New England, Bourne 6-100, Meyers 6-83, Smith 3-21, Strong 2-10, Stevenson 2-3, Mar.Jones 1-15, Thornton 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, McPherson 43.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

