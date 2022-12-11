Cleveland037010
Cincinnati0137323

Second Quarter

Cin_Chase 15 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:47.

Cle_FG York 26, 2:59.

Cin_Perine 6 run (kick failed), :31.

Third Quarter

Cin_Irwin 45 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 7:26.

Cle_Njoku 13 pass from Watson (York kick), 2:39.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 30, 14:57.

A_66,222.

CleCin
First downs1823
Total Net Yards344363
Rushes-yards25-7126-136
Passing273227
Punt Returns3-153-14
Kickoff Returns4-870-0
Interceptions Ret.1-51-7
Comp-Att-Int26-43-118-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-32-12
Punts4-55.05-41.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards9-984-36
Time of Possession31:5228:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 14-34, Watson 6-33, Hunt 4-6, Njoku 1-(minus 2). Cincinnati, Mixon 14-96, Perine 4-22, Burrow 6-10, Chase 1-6, T.Williams 1-2.

PASSING_Cleveland, Watson 26-42-1-276, Brissett 0-1-0-0. Cincinnati, Burrow 18-33-1-239.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 8-114, Njoku 7-59, Da.Bell 3-27, Chubb 3-20, Cooper 2-42, Hunt 2-6, Bryant 1-8. Cincinnati, Chase 10-119, Irwin 2-58, Mixon 2-10, Taylor 1-34, Wilcox 1-10, T.Williams 1-6, Perine 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you