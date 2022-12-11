|Cleveland
|0
|3
|7
|0
|—
|10
|Cincinnati
|0
|13
|7
|3
|—
|23
Second Quarter
Cin_Chase 15 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 9:47.
Cle_FG York 26, 2:59.
Cin_Perine 6 run (kick failed), :31.
Third Quarter
Cin_Irwin 45 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 7:26.
Cle_Njoku 13 pass from Watson (York kick), 2:39.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 30, 14:57.
A_66,222.
|Cle
|Cin
|First downs
|18
|23
|Total Net Yards
|344
|363
|Rushes-yards
|25-71
|26-136
|Passing
|273
|227
|Punt Returns
|3-15
|3-14
|Kickoff Returns
|4-87
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-5
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-43-1
|18-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-3
|2-12
|Punts
|4-55.0
|5-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-98
|4-36
|Time of Possession
|31:52
|28:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 14-34, Watson 6-33, Hunt 4-6, Njoku 1-(minus 2). Cincinnati, Mixon 14-96, Perine 4-22, Burrow 6-10, Chase 1-6, T.Williams 1-2.
PASSING_Cleveland, Watson 26-42-1-276, Brissett 0-1-0-0. Cincinnati, Burrow 18-33-1-239.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 8-114, Njoku 7-59, Da.Bell 3-27, Chubb 3-20, Cooper 2-42, Hunt 2-6, Bryant 1-8. Cincinnati, Chase 10-119, Irwin 2-58, Mixon 2-10, Taylor 1-34, Wilcox 1-10, T.Williams 1-6, Perine 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
