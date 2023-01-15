|Baltimore
|0
|10
|7
|0
|—
|17
|Cincinnati
|3
|6
|8
|7
|—
|24
First Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 39, 8:22.
Second Quarter
Cin_Chase 7 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 14:56.
Bal_Dobbins 2 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 4:53.
Bal_FG Tucker 22, :07.
Third Quarter
Cin_Burrow 1 run (Higgins pass from Burrow), 5:02.
Bal_Robinson 41 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 2:13.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_Hubbard 98 fumble return (McPherson kick), 11:39.
A_66,399.
|Bal
|Cin
|First downs
|23
|18
|Total Net Yards
|364
|234
|Rushes-yards
|35-155
|18-51
|Passing
|209
|183
|Punt Returns
|2-26
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|3-65
|2-42
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-29-1
|23-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|4-26
|Punts
|3-47.333
|3-50.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-36
|7-42
|Time of Possession
|32:26
|27:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Dobbins 13-62, Huntley 9-54, Edwards 12-39, Andrews 1-0. Cincinnati, Mixon 11-39, Burrow 5-9, Perine 2-3.
PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 17-29-1-226. Cincinnati, Burrow 23-32-0-209.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 5-73, Dobbins 4-43, Robinson 2-49, Oliver 2-26, Hill 2-10, Edwards 1-13, Watkins 1-12. Cincinnati, Chase 9-84, Hurst 4-45, Higgins 4-37, Boyd 3-26, Mixon 3-17.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
