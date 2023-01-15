Baltimore0107017
Cincinnati368724

First Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 39, 8:22.

Second Quarter

Cin_Chase 7 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 14:56.

Bal_Dobbins 2 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 4:53.

Bal_FG Tucker 22, :07.

Third Quarter

Cin_Burrow 1 run (Higgins pass from Burrow), 5:02.

Bal_Robinson 41 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 2:13.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Hubbard 98 fumble return (McPherson kick), 11:39.

A_66,399.

BalCin
First downs2318
Total Net Yards364234
Rushes-yards35-15518-51
Passing209183
Punt Returns2-262-9
Kickoff Returns3-652-42
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int17-29-123-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-174-26
Punts3-47.3333-50.333
Fumbles-Lost2-12-1
Penalties-Yards4-367-42
Time of Possession32:2627:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Dobbins 13-62, Huntley 9-54, Edwards 12-39, Andrews 1-0. Cincinnati, Mixon 11-39, Burrow 5-9, Perine 2-3.

PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 17-29-1-226. Cincinnati, Burrow 23-32-0-209.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 5-73, Dobbins 4-43, Robinson 2-49, Oliver 2-26, Hill 2-10, Edwards 1-13, Watkins 1-12. Cincinnati, Chase 9-84, Hurst 4-45, Higgins 4-37, Boyd 3-26, Mixon 3-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

