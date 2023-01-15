Baltimore0107017
Cincinnati368724

First Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 39, 8:22. Drive: 15 plays, 54 yards, 6:38. Key Plays: Perine 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 11 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-6; Mixon 11 run; Burrow 11 pass to Higgins. Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 0.

Second Quarter

Cin_Chase 7 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 14:56. Drive: 10 plays, 60 yards, 6:07. Key Plays: Davis-Gaither 0 interception return to Cincinnati 40; Burrow 13 pass to Hurst; Burrow 12 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-8; Burrow 13 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-10; Burrow 12 pass to Chase. Cincinnati 9, Baltimore 0.

Bal_Dobbins 2 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 4:53. Drive: 18 plays, 75 yards, 10:03. Key Plays: Huntley 12 pass to Watkins; Edwards 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Dobbins 13 run; Huntley 2 run on 4th-and-1; Huntley 14 pass to Andrews. Cincinnati 9, Baltimore 7.

Bal_FG Tucker 22, :07. Drive: 9 plays, 40 yards, 2:31. Key Play: Huntley 19 pass to Oliver. Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 9.

Third Quarter

Cin_Burrow 1 run (Higgins pass from Burrow), 5:02. Drive: 12 plays, 84 yards, 7:08. Key Plays: Burrow 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 10 pass to Boyd; Burrow 10 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-9; Burrow 19 pass to Chase; Burrow 18 pass to Hurst. Cincinnati 17, Baltimore 10.

Bal_Robinson 41 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 2:13. Drive: 6 plays, 81 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: J.Hill kick return to Baltimore 19; Huntley 27 pass to Dobbins; Huntley 13 pass to Edwards. Baltimore 17, Cincinnati 17.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Hubbard 98 fumble return (McPherson kick), 11:39. Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17.

A_66,399.

BalCin
FIRST DOWNS2318
Rushing105
Passing1111
Penalty22
THIRD DOWN EFF3-117-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF2-30-0
TOTAL NET YARDS364234
Total Plays6654
Avg Gain5.54.3
NET YARDS RUSHING15551
Rushes3518
Avg per rush4.4292.833
NET YARDS PASSING209183
Sacked-Yds lost2-174-26
Gross-Yds passing226209
Completed-Att.17-2923-32
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play6.7425.083
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-2-25-3-2
PUNTS-Avg.3-47.3333-50.333
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE9151
Punt Returns2-262-9
Kickoff Returns3-652-42
Interceptions0-01-0
PENALTIES-Yds4-367-42
FUMBLES-Lost2-12-1
TIME OF POSSESSION32:2627:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Dobbins 13-62, Huntley 9-54, Edwards 12-39, Andrews 1-0. Cincinnati, Mixon 11-39, Burrow 5-9, Perine 2-3.

PASSING_Baltimore, Huntley 17-29-1-226. Cincinnati, Burrow 23-32-0-209.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Andrews 5-73, Dobbins 4-43, Robinson 2-49, Oliver 2-26, Hill 2-10, Edwards 1-13, Watkins 1-12. Cincinnati, Chase 9-84, Hurst 4-45, Higgins 4-37, Boyd 3-26, Mixon 3-17.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Proche 2-26. Cincinnati, Taylor 2-9.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Hill 3-65. Cincinnati, T.Williams 1-26, Taylor 1-16.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Humphrey 6-0-0, Hamilton 5-4-0, Queen 4-2-0, Smith 3-5-0, Clark 3-0-0, Peters 2-2-0, Bowser 2-1-1, Oweh 2-0-1, M.Williams 2-0-0, B.Washington 1-2-.5, Campbell 1-1-0, Houston 1-0-1, Andrews 1-0-0, Urban 1-0-0, Madubuike 0-2-0, Pierre-Paul 0-1-.5, Jones 0-1-0. Cincinnati, Bates 8-1-0, L.Wilson 6-4-0, Pratt 5-3-0, Apple 5-1-0, B.Hill 4-1-1, Carter 3-1-0, Bell 2-2-0, Hubbard 2-2-0, Hilton 2-0-1, Reader 2-0-0, C.Sample 1-3-0, Taylor-Britt 1-1-0, Ossai 1-0-0, Tufele 0-2-0, Tupou 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, None. Cincinnati, Davis-Gaither 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.

