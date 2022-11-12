|East Carolina
|5
|7
|13
|0
|—
|25
|Cincinnati
|7
|17
|0
|3
|—
|27
First Quarter
ECU_safety, 9:30.
ECU_FG Conrad 47, 3:14.
CIN_Ja.Thompson 100 kickoff return (Coe kick), 2:57.
Second Quarter
CIN_Tucker 55 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 11:34.
CIN_T.Scott 76 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 7:34.
ECU_C.Johnson 72 pass from Ahlers (Conrad kick), 6:03.
CIN_FG Coe 37, 1:48.
Third Quarter
ECU_Mitchell 4 run (Conrad kick), 10:06.
ECU_J.Johnson 15 pass from Ahlers (pass failed), 2:02.
Fourth Quarter
CIN_FG Coe 21, 9:42.
A_38,199.
|ECU
|CIN
|First downs
|22
|13
|Total Net Yards
|454
|310
|Rushes-yards
|33-174
|26-66
|Passing
|280
|244
|Punt Returns
|3-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-39
|5-178
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-46-0
|14-31-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-19
|Punts
|7-42.0
|6-46.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-55
|6-55
|Time of Possession
|36:27
|23:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_East Carolina, Mitchell 16-112, Gunn 11-48, Ahlers 6-14. Cincinnati, McClelland 10-39, R.Montgomery 10-25, Kiner 2-17, Prater 1-2, Bryant 3-(minus 17).
PASSING_East Carolina, Ahlers 26-46-0-280. Cincinnati, Bryant 14-30-1-244, Prater 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_East Carolina, Winstead 8-58, C.Johnson 7-123, R.Jones 4-32, Calhoun 3-25, Mitchell 2-15, J.Johnson 1-15, Gunn 1-12. Cincinnati, T.Scott 7-140, Tucker 3-64, Whyle 2-18, L.Taylor 1-11, Ja.Thompson 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_East Carolina, Conrad 45.
