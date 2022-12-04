Kansas City3714024
Cincinnati7731027

First Quarter

Cin_Burrow 4 run (McPherson kick), 8:49.

KC_FG Butker 26, 3:56.

Second Quarter

Cin_Higgins 12 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 13:33.

KC_McKinnon 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:23.

Third Quarter

KC_Pacheco 8 run (Butker kick), 12:03.

Cin_FG McPherson 36, 7:16.

KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 3:49.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 41, 14:47.

Cin_Evans 8 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 8:54.

A_66,243.

KCCin
First downs2026
Total Net Yards349431
Rushes-yards25-13834-152
Passing211279
Punt Returns0-01-10
Kickoff Returns5-1162-27
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int16-27-025-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-121-7
Punts1-55.01-40.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards4-356-65
Time of Possession27:5432:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 14-66, McKinnon 8-51, Moore 1-12, Mahomes 2-9. Cincinnati, Perine 21-106, Burrow 11-46, T.Williams 1-3, Taylor 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 16-27-0-223. Cincinnati, Burrow 25-31-0-286.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 4-56, Smith-Schuster 3-35, Valdes-Scantling 2-71, Pacheco 2-16, McKinnon 2-9, Gray 1-15, Ju.Watson 1-15, Fortson 1-6. Cincinnati, Chase 7-97, Perine 6-49, Boyd 4-60, Higgins 3-35, Hurst 2-12, Wilcox 1-13, Irwin 1-12, Evans 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 55.

