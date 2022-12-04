|Kansas City
|3
|7
|14
|0
|—
|24
|Cincinnati
|7
|7
|3
|10
|—
|27
First Quarter
Cin_Burrow 4 run (McPherson kick), 8:49.
KC_FG Butker 26, 3:56.
Second Quarter
Cin_Higgins 12 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 13:33.
KC_McKinnon 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:23.
Third Quarter
KC_Pacheco 8 run (Butker kick), 12:03.
Cin_FG McPherson 36, 7:16.
KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 3:49.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 41, 14:47.
Cin_Evans 8 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 8:54.
A_66,243.
|KC
|Cin
|First downs
|20
|26
|Total Net Yards
|349
|431
|Rushes-yards
|25-138
|34-152
|Passing
|211
|279
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|5-116
|2-27
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-27-0
|25-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|1-7
|Punts
|1-55.0
|1-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|6-65
|Time of Possession
|27:54
|32:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Pacheco 14-66, McKinnon 8-51, Moore 1-12, Mahomes 2-9. Cincinnati, Perine 21-106, Burrow 11-46, T.Williams 1-3, Taylor 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 16-27-0-223. Cincinnati, Burrow 25-31-0-286.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 4-56, Smith-Schuster 3-35, Valdes-Scantling 2-71, Pacheco 2-16, McKinnon 2-9, Gray 1-15, Ju.Watson 1-15, Fortson 1-6. Cincinnati, Chase 7-97, Perine 6-49, Boyd 4-60, Higgins 3-35, Hurst 2-12, Wilcox 1-13, Irwin 1-12, Evans 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 55.
