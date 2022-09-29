Miami393015
Cincinnati7701327

First Quarter

Cin_Mixon 5 run (McPherson kick), 10:19.

Mia_FG J.Sanders 23, 6:05.

Second Quarter

Mia_FG J.Sanders 48, 7:31.

Cin_Higgins 59 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 2:50.

Mia_Edmonds 7 pass from Bridgewater (kick failed), :09.

Third Quarter

Mia_FG J.Sanders 20, 2:40.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 19, 12:00.

Cin_FG McPherson 57, 6:13.

Cin_Hurst 2 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:52.

A_67,260.

MiaCin
First downs2016
Total Net Yards378371
Rushes-yards22-8530-67
Passing293304
Punt Returns1-61-23
Kickoff Returns2-420-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-46
Comp-Att-Int22-37-221-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-101-6
Punts3-50.04-39.75
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-416-74
Time of Possession28:2531:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Mostert 15-69, Bridgewater 1-11, Edmonds 5-6, Hill 1-(minus 1). Cincinnati, Mixon 24-61, Burrow 5-6, Perine 1-0.

PASSING_Miami, Bridgewater 14-23-1-193, Tagovailoa 8-14-1-110. Cincinnati, Burrow 20-31-0-287, Boyd 1-1-0-23.

RECEIVING_Miami, Hill 10-160, Sherfield 4-55, Waddle 2-39, Gesicki 2-23, Edmonds 2-14, Mostert 2-12. Cincinnati, Higgins 7-124, Chase 4-81, Mixon 4-13, Hurst 3-27, Boyd 2-47, Wilcox 1-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, J.Sanders 52.

