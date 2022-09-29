|Miami
|3
|9
|3
|0
|—
|15
|Cincinnati
|7
|7
|0
|13
|—
|27
First Quarter
Cin_Mixon 5 run (McPherson kick), 10:19.
Mia_FG J.Sanders 23, 6:05.
Second Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 48, 7:31.
Cin_Higgins 59 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 2:50.
Mia_Edmonds 7 pass from Bridgewater (kick failed), :09.
Third Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 20, 2:40.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 19, 12:00.
Cin_FG McPherson 57, 6:13.
Cin_Hurst 2 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:52.
A_67,260.
|Mia
|Cin
|First downs
|20
|16
|Total Net Yards
|378
|371
|Rushes-yards
|22-85
|30-67
|Passing
|293
|304
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|1-23
|Kickoff Returns
|2-42
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-46
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-37-2
|21-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|1-6
|Punts
|3-50.0
|4-39.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-41
|6-74
|Time of Possession
|28:25
|31:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Mostert 15-69, Bridgewater 1-11, Edmonds 5-6, Hill 1-(minus 1). Cincinnati, Mixon 24-61, Burrow 5-6, Perine 1-0.
PASSING_Miami, Bridgewater 14-23-1-193, Tagovailoa 8-14-1-110. Cincinnati, Burrow 20-31-0-287, Boyd 1-1-0-23.
RECEIVING_Miami, Hill 10-160, Sherfield 4-55, Waddle 2-39, Gesicki 2-23, Edmonds 2-14, Mostert 2-12. Cincinnati, Higgins 7-124, Chase 4-81, Mixon 4-13, Hurst 3-27, Boyd 2-47, Wilcox 1-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, J.Sanders 52.
