CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32353212
Friedl cf422101.313
McLain ss412201.321
India 2b400001.259
De La Cruz 3b400002.299
Fraley rf300000.266
d-Senzel ph-rf100001.242
Votto 1b300012.238
Steer dh300012.279
Benson lf301001.259
Maile c300001.232

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals28131610
Hays lf400011.315
Rutschman c300011.266
Santander dh400001.269
Henderson 3b-ss401003.244
Hicks cf-rf310012.271
Urías 1b200000.260
a-Mullins ph-cf100011.262
Westburg 2b-3b302010.429
McKenna rf100101.253
b-O'Hearn ph-1b100000.314
Mateo ss200000.220
c-Frazier ph-2b000010.228

Cincinnati000101010_351
Baltimore010000000_130

a-walked for Urías in the 7th. b-grounded out for McKenna in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Mateo in the 7th. d-struck out for Fraley in the 9th.

E_Díaz (1). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Baltimore 9. 2B_McLain (12), Henderson (11). HR_McLain (6), off Wells; Friedl (5), off Baker. RBIs_McLain 2 (24), Friedl (28), McKenna (11). CS_Mullins (3), O'Hearn (1). SF_McKenna.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Friedl, Fraley); Baltimore 3 (Hays 2, Hicks). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_O'Hearn.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott, W, 4-06211381061.21
Sims, H, 12100021263.34
Farmer, H, 7110000132.56
Díaz, S, 22-22100011201.85
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells, L, 6-4642217993.21
Akin100002136.26
Baker111102234.18
Pérez100011164.76

HBP_Sims (Frazier), Díaz (O'Hearn).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Will Little; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:43. A_14,057 (45,971).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you