|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|2
|12
|Friedl cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|McLain ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.321
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|De La Cruz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Fraley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|d-Senzel ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Steer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Benson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|6
|10
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.315
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Henderson 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Hicks cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Urías 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|a-Mullins ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Westburg 2b-3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|McKenna rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|b-O'Hearn ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|c-Frazier ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Cincinnati
|000
|101
|010_3
|5
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000_1
|3
|0
a-walked for Urías in the 7th. b-grounded out for McKenna in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Mateo in the 7th. d-struck out for Fraley in the 9th.
E_Díaz (1). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Baltimore 9. 2B_McLain (12), Henderson (11). HR_McLain (6), off Wells; Friedl (5), off Baker. RBIs_McLain 2 (24), Friedl (28), McKenna (11). CS_Mullins (3), O'Hearn (1). SF_McKenna.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Friedl, Fraley); Baltimore 3 (Hays 2, Hicks). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_O'Hearn.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott, W, 4-0
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|106
|1.21
|Sims, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|3.34
|Farmer, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.56
|Díaz, S, 22-22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.85
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, L, 6-4
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|99
|3.21
|Akin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.26
|Baker
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|4.18
|Pérez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.76
HBP_Sims (Frazier), Díaz (O'Hearn).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Will Little; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:43. A_14,057 (45,971).
