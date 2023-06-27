CincinnatiBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32353Totals28131
Friedl cf4221Hays lf4000
McLain ss4122Rutschman c3000
India 2b4000Santander dh4000
De La Cruz 3b4000Henderson 3b-ss4010
Fraley rf3000Hicks cf-rf3100
Senzel ph-rf1000Urías 1b2000
Votto 1b3000Mullins ph-cf1000
Steer dh3000Westburg 2b-3b3020
Benson lf3010McKenna rf1001
Maile c3000O'Hearn ph-1b1000
Mateo ss2000
Frazier ph-2b0000

Cincinnati0001010103
Baltimore0100000001

E_Díaz (1). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Baltimore 9. 2B_McLain (12), Henderson (11). HR_McLain (6), Friedl (5). SF_McKenna (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Abbott W,4-0621138
Sims H,12100021
Farmer H,7110000
Díaz S,22-22100011
Baltimore
Wells L,6-4642217
Akin100002
Baker111102
Pérez100011

HBP_Sims (Frazier), Díaz (O'Hearn).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Will Little; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:43. A_14,057 (45,971).

