|Cincinnati
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|Friedl cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McLain ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fraley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Senzel ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Steer dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Westburg 2b-3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Benson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McKenna rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|101
|010
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Díaz (1). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Baltimore 9. 2B_McLain (12), Henderson (11). HR_McLain (6), Friedl (5). SF_McKenna (2).
HBP_Sims (Frazier), Díaz (O'Hearn).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Will Little; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:43. A_14,057 (45,971).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
