|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Chicago
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, Cincinnati, Moreno, 1 (Vazquez), 8th minute; 2, Chicago, Przybylko, 1 (Gutierrez), 32nd; 3, Chicago, Czichos, 1 (penalty kick), 45th.
Second Half_4, Chicago, Mueller, 1 (Souquet), 46th; 5, Cincinnati, Santos, 2 (Acosta), 84th; 6, Cincinnati, Moreno, 2, 87th.
Goalies_Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Alec Kann; Chicago, Christopher Brady, Spencer Richey.
Yellow Cards_Teran, Chicago, 13th; Vazquez, Cincinnati, 58th; Gimenez, Chicago, 58th; Navarro, Chicago, 65th; Pineda, Chicago, 90th; Przybylko, Chicago, 90th+2.
Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam, Adam Wienckowski, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
Lineups
Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Raymon Gaddis (Santiago Arias, 61st), Matt Miazga, Yerson Mosquera, Ian Murphy (Sergio Santos, 61st); Marco Angulo (Luciano Acosta, 80th), Alvaro Barreal, Junior Moreno, Obinna Nwobodo; Brenner, Brandon Vazquez (Arquimides Ordonez, 80th).
Chicago_Christopher Brady; Rafael Czichos, Miguel Navarro (Robert Jonathan Dean Jr, 69th), Mauricio Pineda, Arnaud Souquet (Kendall Burks, 88th), Carlos Teran; Gaston Gimenez, Brian Gutierrez, Maren Haile-Selassie (Alex Monis, 81st); Chris Mueller, Kacper Przybylko.
