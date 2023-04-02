|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|7
|O.Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Reynolds cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|McCutchen rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Delay c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Joe lf-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|Bae 2b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|3
|6
|India 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Fraley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.444
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.364
|Vosler 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.375
|Myers dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Steer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Benson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000_1
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|011
|010
|00x_3
|9
|0
a-singled for Hedges in the 8th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B_McCutchen (1), Fraley (1), Vosler (1). HR_Reynolds (1), off Ashcraft; Vosler (1), off Velasquez; Friedl (1), off Velasquez. RBIs_Reynolds (2), Vosler (3), Stephenson (1), Friedl (1). SB_Joe (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Bae, Santana 2, O.Cruz, Hayes); Cincinnati 5 (Benson, Vosler 2, Stephenson 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Reynolds, Fraley, Steer. LIDP_Benson.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Santana, O.Cruz, Santana).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|86
|5.79
|Zastryzny
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0.00
|Crowe
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|0.00
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, W, 1-0
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|95
|1.29
|Young, H, 1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Law, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Díaz, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Law 2-0. IBB_off Zastryzny (Stephenson). WP_Crowe, Ashcraft. PB_Stephenson (1).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:24. A_14,421 (43,891).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.