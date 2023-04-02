PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3316117
O.Cruz ss401000.400
Reynolds cf-lf411101.250
McCutchen rf301010.250
Santana 1b400000.167
Delay c000000---
Choi dh400003.000
Hayes 3b400000.083
Joe lf-1b402002.429
Bae 2b-cf300001.200
Hedges c200000.000
a-Castro ph-2b101000.250

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3239336
India 2b412000.455
Friedl cf412100.182
Fraley lf301010.444
Stephenson c301110.364
Vosler 1b412102.375
Myers dh400001.100
Steer 3b301010.222
Benson rf400002.000
Newman ss300001.286

Pittsburgh000100000_160
Cincinnati01101000x_390

a-singled for Hedges in the 8th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B_McCutchen (1), Fraley (1), Vosler (1). HR_Reynolds (1), off Ashcraft; Vosler (1), off Velasquez; Friedl (1), off Velasquez. RBIs_Reynolds (2), Vosler (3), Stephenson (1), Friedl (1). SB_Joe (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Bae, Santana 2, O.Cruz, Hayes); Cincinnati 5 (Benson, Vosler 2, Stephenson 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Reynolds, Fraley, Steer. LIDP_Benson.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Santana, O.Cruz, Santana).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez, L, 0-142-353313865.79
Zastryzny1-310011100.00
Crowe220010240.00
Underwood Jr.110002150.00
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, W, 1-0741116951.29
Young, H, 11-320000110.00
Law, H, 12-300000100.00
Díaz, S, 1-110000190.00

Inherited runners-scored_Law 2-0. IBB_off Zastryzny (Stephenson). WP_Crowe, Ashcraft. PB_Stephenson (1).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:24. A_14,421 (43,891).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you