|O.Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|India 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Reynolds cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|McCutchen rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Fraley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Delay c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vosler 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Steer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Joe lf-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Benson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bae 2b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|011
|010
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B_McCutchen (1), Fraley (1), Vosler (1). HR_Reynolds (1), Vosler (1), Friedl (1). SB_Joe (1).
WP_Crowe, Ashcraft.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:24. A_14,421 (43,891).
