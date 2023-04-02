PittsburghCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33161Totals32393
O.Cruz ss4010India 2b4120
Reynolds cf-lf4111Friedl cf4121
McCutchen rf3010Fraley lf3010
Santana 1b4000Stephenson c3011
Delay c0000Vosler 1b4121
Choi dh4000Myers dh4000
Hayes 3b4000Steer 3b3010
Joe lf-1b4020Benson rf4000
Bae 2b-cf3000Newman ss3000
Hedges c2000
Castro ph-2b1010

Pittsburgh0001000001
Cincinnati01101000x3

DP_Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B_McCutchen (1), Fraley (1), Vosler (1). HR_Reynolds (1), Vosler (1), Friedl (1). SB_Joe (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Velasquez L,0-142-353313
Zastryzny1-310011
Crowe220010
Underwood Jr.110002
Cincinnati
Ashcraft W,1-0741116
Young H,11-320000
Law H,12-300000
Díaz S,1-1100001

WP_Crowe, Ashcraft.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:24. A_14,421 (43,891).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you