|Cincinnati
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|Reynolds 2b-3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stephenson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Espinal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Aquino cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Motter 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Collins dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moran ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Capra pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|010
|—
|3
|Toronto
|011
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Motter 2 (3). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Aquino (1), Espinal (13). HR_Votto (1). SB_Aquino (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Ashcraft
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Santillan
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Díaz W,2-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Warren S,2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Kikuchi
|4
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Borucki
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Richards
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|García L,0-3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Vasquez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
García pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Kikuchi (Naquin), Ashcraft (Springer). WP_Ashcraft(2).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:17. A_42,323 (53,506).
