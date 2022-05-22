CincinnatiToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32363Totals32242
Reynolds 2b-3b4100Springer cf3110
Stephenson dh4010Guerrero Jr. 1b3000
Pham lf3100Bichette ss4001
Votto 1b3111Hernández rf3000
Farmer ss4010Espinal 2b4110
Aquino cf4022Chapman 3b4011
Naquin rf3000Jansen c4010
Motter 3b2000Collins dh2000
Moran ph0000Capra pr-dh0000
Lopez pr-2b1000Kirk ph1000
Garcia c4010Tapia lf4000

Cincinnati2000000103
Toronto0110000002

E_Motter 2 (3). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Aquino (1), Espinal (13). HR_Votto (1). SB_Aquino (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Ashcraft41-342223
Santillan12-300011
Díaz W,2-0200003
Warren S,2-4100001
Toronto
Kikuchi41-322237
Phelps11-310000
Borucki1-300001
Richards2-300011
García L,0-3131101
Vasquez1-300000
Cimber100001

García pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Kikuchi (Naquin), Ashcraft (Springer). WP_Ashcraft(2).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:17. A_42,323 (53,506).

