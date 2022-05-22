|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|11
|Reynolds 2b-3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.240
|Stephenson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.141
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Aquino cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.089
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Motter 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|a-Moran ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|2-Lopez pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|3
|8
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.159
|Espinal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.193
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Collins dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|1-Capra pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|b-Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|010_3
|6
|2
|Toronto
|011
|000
|000_2
|4
|0
a-walked for Motter in the 7th. b-struck out for Capra in the 9th.
1-ran for Collins in the 6th. 2-ran for Moran in the 7th.
E_Motter 2 (3). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Aquino (1), Espinal (13). HR_Votto (1), off García. RBIs_Aquino 2 (4), Votto (5), Chapman (17), Bichette (21). SB_Aquino (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Motter 2, Naquin); Toronto 4 (Hernández, Chapman 2, Tapia). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 4; Toronto 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr. 2, Bichette 2.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|76
|4.15
|Santillan
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|5.14
|Díaz, W, 2-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|0.92
|Warren, S, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.14
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|4
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|7
|86
|3.47
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.40
|Borucki
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.06
|Richards
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.58
|García, L, 0-3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|3.94
|Vasquez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13.50
|Cimber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.00
Inherited runners-scored_Santillan 2-0, Phelps 1-0, Borucki 1-0, García 1-0, Vasquez 1-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Naquin), Ashcraft (Springer). WP_Ashcraft(2).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:17. A_42,323 (53,506).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.