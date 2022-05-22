CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32363411
Reynolds 2b-3b410013.240
Stephenson dh401001.303
Pham lf310011.221
Votto 1b311110.141
Farmer ss401001.227
Aquino cf402201.089
Naquin rf300001.258
Motter 3b200002.167
a-Moran ph000010.202
2-Lopez pr-2b100000.273
Garcia c401001.184

TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3224238
Springer cf311001.271
Guerrero Jr. 1b300010.262
Bichette ss400100.243
Hernández rf300010.159
Espinal 2b411001.293
Chapman 3b401102.193
Jansen c401001.292
Collins dh200011.194
1-Capra pr-dh000000.200
b-Kirk ph100001.260
Tapia lf400001.230

Cincinnati200000010_362
Toronto011000000_240

a-walked for Motter in the 7th. b-struck out for Capra in the 9th.

1-ran for Collins in the 6th. 2-ran for Moran in the 7th.

E_Motter 2 (3). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Aquino (1), Espinal (13). HR_Votto (1), off García. RBIs_Aquino 2 (4), Votto (5), Chapman (17), Bichette (21). SB_Aquino (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Motter 2, Naquin); Toronto 4 (Hernández, Chapman 2, Tapia). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 4; Toronto 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr. 2, Bichette 2.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft41-342223764.15
Santillan12-300011275.14
Díaz, W, 2-0200003210.92
Warren, S, 2-410000196.14
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi41-322237863.47
Phelps11-310000212.40
Borucki1-30000145.06
Richards2-300011144.58
García, L, 0-3131101213.94
Vasquez1-300000213.50
Cimber100001132.00

Inherited runners-scored_Santillan 2-0, Phelps 1-0, Borucki 1-0, García 1-0, Vasquez 1-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Naquin), Ashcraft (Springer). WP_Ashcraft(2).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:17. A_42,323 (53,506).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you