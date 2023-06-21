|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Half_1, Cincinnati, Arias, 1, 35th minute.
Second Half_2, Cincinnati, Acosta, 9 (Angulo), 54th; 3, Cincinnati, Badji, 2 (Acosta), 63rd.
Goalies_Toronto FC, Gregory Ranjitsingh, Luka Gavran; Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Alec Kann.
Yellow Cards_Nwobodo, Cincinnati, 19th; Petretta, Toronto FC, 25th; Powell, Cincinnati, 41st; Bernardeschi, Toronto FC, 41st; Halsey, Cincinnati, 82nd.
Referee_Mark Allatin. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Claudio Badea, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Mathew Corrigan.
Lineups
Toronto FC_Gregory Ranjitsingh; Kobe Franklin (Cristian Gutierrez, 77th), Richie Laryea, Aime Mabika, Raoul Petretta (Sigurd Rosted, 42nd); Federico Bernardeschi, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jonathan Osorio, Brandon Servania (Kosi Thompson, 46th); Lorenzo Insigne, C.J. Sapong (Deandre Kerr, 46th).
Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Santiago Arias, Raymon Gaddis, Ian Murphy, Alvas Powell; Luciano Acosta (Gerardo Valenzuela, 88th), Marco Angulo (Malik Pinto, 69th), Alvaro Barreal (Bret Halsey, 77th), Obinna Nwobodo; Dominique Badji (Arquimides Ordonez, 68th), Yuya Kubo (Stiven Jimenez, 89th).
