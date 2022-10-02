|Cincinnati
|14
|10
|7
|0
|—
|31
|Tulsa
|7
|7
|7
|0
|—
|21
First Quarter
CIN_D.Pace 18 interception return (Coe kick), 10:23.
TLSA_Braxton 2 run (Long kick), 4:55.
CIN_T.Scott 61 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), :27.
Second Quarter
CIN_Kiner 19 run (Coe kick), 6:49.
TLSA_Prince 8 run (Long kick), 1:20.
CIN_FG Coe 39, :00.
Third Quarter
TLSA_Prince 2 run (Long kick), 11:09.
CIN_Whyle 2 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 8:37.
A_21,111.
|CIN
|TLSA
|First downs
|15
|23
|Total Net Yards
|364
|285
|Rushes-yards
|32-198
|45-36
|Passing
|166
|249
|Punt Returns
|2-43
|2--4
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-18
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-27-1
|19-38-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-25
|11-76
|Punts
|6-44.0
|6-44.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-109
|6-55
|Time of Possession
|25:00
|35:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Kiner 12-106, McClelland 13-87, Bryant 7-5. Tulsa, Prince 18-71, S.Anderson 8-23, Stokes 1-7, B.Jackson 2-7, Braxton 7-(minus 11), Brin 9-(minus 61).
PASSING_Cincinnati, Bryant 15-27-1-166. Tulsa, Brin 18-36-2-237, Braxton 1-2-0-12.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Tucker 5-48, T.Scott 3-77, L.Taylor 3-24, McClelland 2-13, Whyle 2-4. Tulsa, Stokes 6-106, Epps 5-51, Santana 4-30, M.Jones 2-53, Hall 2-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Coe 34.
