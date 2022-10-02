Cincinnati14107031
Tulsa777021

First Quarter

CIN_D.Pace 18 interception return (Coe kick), 10:23.

TLSA_Braxton 2 run (Long kick), 4:55.

CIN_T.Scott 61 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), :27.

Second Quarter

CIN_Kiner 19 run (Coe kick), 6:49.

TLSA_Prince 8 run (Long kick), 1:20.

CIN_FG Coe 39, :00.

Third Quarter

TLSA_Prince 2 run (Long kick), 11:09.

CIN_Whyle 2 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 8:37.

A_21,111.

CINTLSA
First downs1523
Total Net Yards364285
Rushes-yards32-19845-36
Passing166249
Punt Returns2-432--4
Kickoff Returns0-01-20
Interceptions Ret.2-181-0
Comp-Att-Int15-27-119-38-2
Sacked-Yards Lost3-2511-76
Punts6-44.06-44.167
Fumbles-Lost0-02-0
Penalties-Yards11-1096-55
Time of Possession25:0035:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Kiner 12-106, McClelland 13-87, Bryant 7-5. Tulsa, Prince 18-71, S.Anderson 8-23, Stokes 1-7, B.Jackson 2-7, Braxton 7-(minus 11), Brin 9-(minus 61).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Bryant 15-27-1-166. Tulsa, Brin 18-36-2-237, Braxton 1-2-0-12.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Tucker 5-48, T.Scott 3-77, L.Taylor 3-24, McClelland 2-13, Whyle 2-4. Tulsa, Stokes 6-106, Epps 5-51, Santana 4-30, M.Jones 2-53, Hall 2-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Coe 34.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you