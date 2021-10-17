|Cincinnati
|7
|3
|10
|14
|—
|34
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|11
|—
|11
First Quarter
Cin_C.Evans 24 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 8:26. Drive: 8 plays, 61 yards, 4:20. Key Play: Burrow 14 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-9. Cincinnati 7, Detroit 0.
Second Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 38, :00. Drive: 9 plays, 56 yards, 1:21. Key Plays: Burrow 9 pass to Mixon on 3rd-and-3; Burrow 34 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-10. Cincinnati 10, Detroit 0.
Third Quarter
Cin_Mixon 40 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 10:40. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:20. Key Plays: Mixon 14 run; Burrow 5 run on 3rd-and-3; Mixon 1 run on 3rd-and-2. Cincinnati 17, Detroit 0.
Cin_FG McPherson 40, 3:38. Drive: 11 plays, 58 yards, 5:35. Key Plays: Mixon 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Burrow 23 pass to Higgins. Cincinnati 20, Detroit 0.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_Uzomah 2 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 12:38. Drive: 8 plays, 95 yards, 4:52. Key Plays: Burrow 11 pass to C.Evans; Burrow 53 pass to Chase; Mixon 18 run; Burrow 14 pass to C.Evans. Cincinnati 27, Detroit 0.
Det_FG Seibert 35, 8:36. Drive: 14 plays, 58 yards, 4:02. Key Plays: Goff 15 pass to Kennedy; Goff 4 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-3. Cincinnati 27, Detroit 3.
Cin_Tate 7 pass from B.Allen (McPherson kick), 5:16. Drive: 6 plays, 44 yards, 3:20. Key Play: Seibert onside-kick returned by Pratt for 2 yards. Cincinnati 34, Detroit 3.
Det_Swift 1 run (St. Brown pass from Goff), 2:15. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 3:01. Key Plays: Goff 10 pass to Hockenson; Goff 7 pass to Raymond on 3rd-and-7; Goff 10 pass to Raymond on 3rd-and-2; Goff 14 pass to Swift; Goff 15 pass to Swift on 3rd-and-10. Cincinnati 34, Detroit 11.
A_50,831.
|Cin
|Det
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|15
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|2
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-15
|5-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|398
|228
|Total Plays
|68
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|3.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|142
|36
|Rushes
|36
|18
|Avg per rush
|3.944
|2.0
|NET YARDS PASSING
|256
|192
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-22
|1-10
|Gross-Yds passing
|278
|202
|Completed-Att.
|20-30
|28-42
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|8.0
|4.465
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-3-2
|3-1-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-54.333
|6-55.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|28
|132
|Punt Returns
|3-26
|3-25
|Kickoff Returns
|1-2
|4-89
|Interceptions
|1-0
|1-18
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-31
|9-77
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|35:52
|24:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 18-94, Burrow 5-20, C.Evans 4-18, T.Williams 6-13, B.Allen 3-(minus 3). Detroit, Swift 13-24, J.Williams 4-11, Goff 1-1.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 19-29-1-271, B.Allen 1-1-0-7. Detroit, Goff 28-42-1-202.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Mixon 5-59, Chase 4-97, C.Evans 3-49, Higgins 3-44, Uzomah 3-15, Boyd 1-7, Tate 1-7. Detroit, Hockenson 8-74, Raymond 6-37, Swift 5-43, St. Brown 5-26, Hodge 2-9, Kennedy 1-15, J.Williams 1-(minus 2).
PUNT RETURNS_Cincinnati, Irwin 2-26, Phillips 1-0. Detroit, Raymond 3-25.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Cincinnati, Pratt 1-2. Detroit, Kennedy 4-89.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cincinnati, Bell 5-2-0, L.Wilson 5-1-0, Awuzie 5-0-0, Davis-Gaither 5-0-0, Bates 3-0-0, Hilton 3-0-0, Reader 3-0-0, Bachie 2-2-0, Ogunjobi 2-1-0, Hendrickson 2-0-1, Ray 1-2-0, R.Allen 1-0-0, Apple 1-0-0, Bailey 1-0-0, Chase 1-0-0, B.Hill 1-0-0, Hubbard 1-0-0, Tupou 1-0-0, Davis 0-2-0, B.Wilson 0-1-0. Detroit, Barnes 6-2-0, Reeves-Maybin 6-1-0, Jacobs 5-1-0, C.Harris 4-1-0, Anzalone 3-4-0, Parker 3-2-0, Walker 3-1-0, J.Okwara 3-0-1, Brockers 2-2-0, Flowers 2-1-0, A.Bryant 2-0-1, N.Williams 2-0-0, McNeill 1-1-0, Oruwariye 1-1-0, Hockenson 1-0-0, Penisini 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Cincinnati, L.Wilson 1-0. Detroit, Oruwariye 1-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Ed Camp, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.